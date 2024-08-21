Space Exploration by Bike - The Tour of the Moon
Limited to 2,200 participants, the Tour of the Moon is a unique road cycling race that highlights the beautiful American West. The event takes place in Colorado National Monument, and the surrounding areas of Fruita, Colorado – starting and finishing at the Grand Junction Convention Center in downtown Grand Junction. The race boasts Space Exploration by Bicycle, as the event showcases the Colorado National Monument and its towering sheer-walled rock, deep canyons and breathtaking ‘moon-like’ features. The 2024 race takes place on Saturday, September 14. Register here at Bicycle Colorado. This races presents inspiring panoramas, competitive cycling, great support, and entertaining events before and after the riding.
This Tour of the Moon embodies serious bike racing and Hollywood DNA. It was featured in the Coors Classic bike race, and in the iconic cycling movie American Flyers starring Kevin Kostner. The Coors Classic (1980–1988) was a stage-race sponsored by the Coors Brewing Company. Over the years, the Coors Classic became America's national tour, listed as the fourth largest bike race in the world after the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, and the Vuelta a Esapana. The Coors Classic launched the careers of some of the world's greatest cyclists and paved the way for the sport's growth in the U.S. While the Coors Classic is long gone, the Tour of the Moon provides a distant link and tie to history. Its legacy continues as one of the premier road cycling events in the western United States.
The Tour of the Moon provides tow course options , a 41-mile loop (Classic Loop) back to Grand Junction, or a 64-mile route (Metric Century) that weaves through the surrounding areas of Fruita. Both courses begin along spectacular 33-mile Rimrock Drive ride through the Colorado National Monument. This is a moderately difficult ride, which rises to 6,640 ft. The route includes steep climbs carved into sandstone walls, winding canyon rims, pinyon and juniper forests, and views of red rock monoliths and the Grand Valley. From Rimrock Drive the two courses divide. A portion of registration fees support One Riverfront and Bicycle Colorado.
One RiverFront Foundation is the volunteer board that works collaboratively with partners to foster community stewardship and enhance the Colorado and Gunnison River corridors. Described as a string of pearls the community amenities of the corridor is comprised of county lands, city parks, state parks/wildlife areas and even private lands with special easements to allow public access to the trail system. Their Vision: A Colorado River system that is a centerpiece of the Grand Valley for ecologic, economic, cultural, and recreational values.
Bicycle Colorado is a 501(c)3 nonprofit based in Denver. Their mission is to advocate for all people who ride bikes. They envision a Colorado where all people and communities benefit from safe and accessible bicycling