Spreading Wildfire Leads to Evacuation Order in San Bernardino County
California has been dealing with a lot of natural disasters recently. As if the landslides in Rancho Palos Verdes, which have led to Governor Gavin Newsom issuing a state of emergency, weren’t bad enough, now a wildfire is ravaging a part of the region.
In San Bernardino County, several neighborhoods are being evacuated because of the spread of a wildfire. Around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, the fire started near Baseline Street and Aplin Street in Highland.
As shared by the San Bernardino County Sheriff on X, an evacuation order was issued from the area from Calle Del Rio to Hwy 38, including Greenspot Rd north.
With the fire only growing in size and having 0 percent containment, even more evacuation notices were issued. On Saturday afternoon, “The areas of Highland from the I 210 east to the foothills and from Greenspot Rd. north to the foothills are now under an evacuation WARNING.
The areas of Running Spring east of Highway 330 and south of Highway 18 are now under an evacuation WARNING. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should leave now,” also shared on their official X account.
According to officials, over 7,100 acres have been torched so far. Slowing down the raging flames is extremely challenging because of the weather and the terrain of where the fires are located.
It is unfortunate because there hasn’t been a drastic change in how the fires are progressing overnight. But, aid cannot be administered because of those challenges.
“The weather is not helping out in any way and [neither is] the steepness of the hills,” said Brent Pascua with CAL FIRE, via Will Conybeare of KTLA5. “We have a tough firefight on our hands.”
In the middle of a heatwave with temperatures expected to remain in the triple-digits through at least Monday, there won’t be any let up from the weather in helping contain the disaster.
More than 500 firefighters are doing what they can to contain the fires. A warning has been shared on social media as well for people to not use flying devices as it will interfere with their efforts to slow down the blaze.
“Drones pose a serious risk to firefighting and can cause air operations to cease,” it stated, via Syndey Barragan of The Sun. “When drones interfere with firefighting efforts, a wildfire has the potential to grow larger and cause more damage.”