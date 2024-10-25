Star of Famed Survival TV Show 'Naked and Afraid' Tragically Killed in Car Accident
In 2017, Sarah hit the big screen on Discovery Channel's popular reality survival show, Naked and Afraid. Danser was an admirable outdoor survivalist who thrived in the wilderness. Following her initial season, she also appeared in Season 11 and was a participant in the Naked and Afraid XL series in 2018, 2020, and 2021. Additionally, in 2023, she was on a separate reality show known as Fight to Survive.
On October 20, the 34-year-old Colorado native was struck by a vehicle in Kahala, Hawaii. Danser was immediately transported to a nearby hospital where she later passed away on October 22.
According to authorities, the vehicle that crashed into Danser was driven by a 59-year-old man who lost control of his vehicle, causing it to crash into a parked car where Danser was sitting in the passenger seat. The police have confirmed that drugs and alcohol were not involved in the accident, but speed played a factor.
The 59-year-old man is in serious condition at this time and is still being treatment at the hospital.
According to KSLA, Danser had been living part-time at Kewalo Basin in Hawaii. She was employed at Island Divers Hawaii who wrote a post on Facebook stating, "Heavy hearts as we say goodbye to a good friend and a great captain. Sarah brought such great energy to everyone she came in contact with. You will be greatly missed."
Her brother, Jake Danser, shared, "Magical is the way to describe her. Sarah had this positive energy about her that just really filled the environment that she was in."
Danser was a SCUBA diver, boat captain, and famed survivalist. On her final Instagram post, she is seen smiling and enjoying her time on the water.
Her father, Dan Danser, recalls when his daughter saved his life while diving in Indonesia. It has been shared that Sarah Danser has made a positive difference in the lives of those around her. Her community is grieving deeply at this time.