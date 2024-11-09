Storyteller Overland ‘Cannonball Run’ Inspired Trek Raises Funds for Hurricane Relief
There have been a lot of unique events put together recently around the United States to help raise funds and provide relief to victims who have been impacted by hurricanes that have torn through parts of the country.
The Gran Fondo Hincapie Greenville event was turned into a fundraiser for Hurricane Helene after it was under consideration to cancel altogether.
Joining in on the hurricane relief effort is Storyteller, a brand that reinvented the overland industry. With inspiration from the 1981 movie “Cannonball Run” the first-ever Vannonball Run was born.
Storyteller co-founder Lee Conn and Executive Producer Jason Ruha were taking the cross-country trip in a red Storyteller MODE XO. In total, the trip was 4,866 miles starting from the greater northwest at the Olympic Peninsula and ending in Key West, Florida at the southeastern tip of the country.
“I am so stoked to be taking on this journey across the country,” shared Conn, via a release. “The power of adventure has no bounds, and Vannonball Run is the perfect expression of that. We’re bringing along our incredible community, and raising money for a cause that is near and dear to us at the same time. It’s sure to be an unforgettable experience!”
There were plenty of pit stops planned along the way, referred to as “side quests” by the crew. They were taken to the lowest point of Death Valley to the highest point of the Rocky Mountains while hitting everything in between as well.
Some incredible stats and information were shared at the end of the Vannonball run, as 5,137 miles were covered in total from Cape Flattery, Washington to Key West, Florida. 168 total hours were spent on the road.
Given all of the amenities on the MODE XO, they were able to shower 12 times with the Halo Interior Shower system and didn’t need to have breaks at hotels or rest stops. They were able to eat there as well, as 32 meals were eaten using portable induction cooktop, microwave, and dual voltage refrigerator/freezer.
Enough rest was had, as 41 hours of sleep were recorded, which is between 6-7 per night. When not sleeping, copious amounts of coffee were consumed to help remain alert and focused; 45 cups were counted!
“Live free, explore endlessly and tell better stories,” is the mantra Storyteller uses and it was embodied by this trip that began on October 30th, 2024. The main goal of The Run was to raise money in partnership with The American Red Cross to help with hurricane relief.
Participants in the event were invited to donate a penny for every mile traveled, $48.66, to Run for Relief, the name of the cause. A goal of $50,000 was set. To this point, they have raised an impressive $35,000 and counting. Donations can be made through the links.