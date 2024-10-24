Tanner Wanish and Michael Vaill Crush 'Yosemite Triple Crown' Record
The Yosemite Triple Crown, which includes Mount Watkins, The Nose, and the Regular Northwest Face of Half Dome, presents the most challenging and technical rock-climbing trifecta in the world. The combined climbs include 77-pitches and 8,032-feet of vertical climbing. Brad Gobright and Jim Reynolds made climbing history in 2017 by setting a new speed record on the Yosemite Triple Crown. Gobright and Reynolds completed the iconic feat in 18 hours and 20-minutes – truly amazing at that time. The record held for approximately 7 years, but was recently crushed by climbers Tanner Wanish (34) and Michael Vaill (32).
The Yosemite Triple Crown
The concept of completing the ‘Triple Crown’ in a single push emerged as elite climbers sought to combine endurance and speed on big walls in Yosemite National Park. The climbs in the park typically span upward of over 8,000 feet, with each wall requiring distinct technical approaches. Expert climbers Dean Potter and Timmy O'Neill made many impressive climbs in the area, including early attempts on the Triple Crown. They became the first climbers to achieve the Triple Crown in 2001 (Climbing the Triple Crown in under 24 hours is required to qualify). Alex Honnold and Tommy Caldwell did the first free ascent of the Triple Crown in May of 2012, finishing in 21-hours and 15 minutes. Honnold returned to establish the first Triple Crown done alone - free-soloing 95% of the climbs in 19 hours. (Related Article on Alex Honnold)
Only elite rock climbers consider attempting the Yosemite Triple Crown in under 24-hours. The arduous task requires not only climbing the Nose on El Capitan, the regular northwest face on Half Dome and the south face on Mount Watkins, but also running approximately 19-miles between climbing routes. Tanner Wanish and Michael Vaill completed the massive linkup in 17 hours and 55- minutes, blowing up the previous record by 35 minutes. They join a very small club of 9 teams that have successfully topped-out on the impressive Yosemite Triple Crown.
It was reported on Lacrux.com that the dynamic duo, who have only been climbing big walls for around three years, were stoked with the amazing achievement. "I am super proud that we pulled it off in the style that we did. I am even prouder to know so many incredible people who gave everything to support us during the preparation, execution and celebration of this goal," said an exuberant Michael Vaill.
Wanish and Vaill started the demanding linkup on the afternoon of October 19th on the south face of Mount Watkins. This first phase took just 2-hours and 52 minutes to reach the summit. They then climbed The Nose on El Capitan that night - climbing 3,281-foot wall in 5-hours and 25 minutes. They climbed final route of the Yosemite Triple Crown, the regular northwest face on Half Dome, in 4-hours and 5 minutes. “A perfect day in the park. Will share some fun details and stories later, for now we’ll smile and sleep,” Wanish posted on his Instagram.