Teenage Kayaker Rescued After Spending a Frightening 12 Hours Alone at Sea
A high school team from Hawaii planned an innocent kayaking trip from Ala Wai Boat Harbor to Diamond Head on Wednesday, October 16. After the team left shore at 4 p.m., unruly weather hit, sending heavy winds toward the teenagers. As a result, the water became choppy and difficult to navigate.
17-year-old Kahiau Kawai was one of the kayakers in the group. Due to the incoming storm, the team decided it was best to head back home. When the teenagers started paddling back, Kawai became separated from the group. By the time the kayakers noticed his absence, it was too late; Kawai was missing.
According to CBS, a 911 call was made and rescue teams set out to begin an extensive search. Included in the search was a heroic off-duty lifeguard, Noland Keaulana, who volunteered his time to help locate the 17-year-old.
Keaulana told HawaiiNewsNow that while he was searching the area, he noticed an aircraft flying overhead. He recalls the U.S. Coast Guard dropping a flare to help locate the boy. Soon after, Keaulana spotted Kawai and his kayak. While the young man was hypothermic and dehydrated, it was evident that he was still alive.
"A lot of different aspects go into survivability, not just physical endurance, but mental stamina, spiritual strength, the conditions at the time," said the search and rescue coordinator, Lt. Cmdr. Nic Lannarone.
"I'm just thankful the kid is alive," Keaulana told the news source. "... this kid is strong. I'm glad we got to bring him back."
Kawai's family put out a heartwarming statement following the incident: "A very special mahalo to good Samaritans, friends and family, and especially lifeguard and waterman, Noland Keaulana, who went out on his own to search for Kahiau all night, never giving up, using his instincts and knowledge of the ocean."
Kawai's rescue included a large search team of dedicated individuals who each played an important role in the mission's success. Lannarone reminded the public to plan ahead for trips and added, "If you're going out, pay attention to the weather. Pay attention to what's going on, the condition of the ocean." Kawai's family has expressed immense gratitude for the positive outcome of this situation.