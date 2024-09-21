The 14 Best Restaurants in Gulf Shores
Hanging out around the Gulf Shores, AL and Orange Beach area and don't know where to eat? Don't worry, it can be overwhelming for anyone.
To assist in sorting through all of the restaurants that surround the area that cater to each different meal time, here is a list of the best places to eat in the area:
Coffee and Donuts
Lickin Good Donuts & Kolaches: Quality, classic donuts that avoid falling into any crazy gimmicks. They do the type of donuts that will both please and shock everyone, given just how good they do it.
Happy Pappys Coffeehouse: They offer a good mix of classic coffee as well as some interesting flavors. Some interesting lattes on the menu are the Honey Bee, Luscious Lavender and Tiramisu.
Breakfast or Brunch
Sunliner Diner: A breakfast diner that is themed around the 1950's. The gimmick may seem like a tourist trap, but the quality of the food is not sacrificed.
Lauria's by the Beach: This makes for a great brunch as they serve food types for all times of day. They have bagels, charcuterie boards and make some killer mixed drinks.
The UGLY Diner: Reasonably priced classic breakfast food. Don't expect anything fancy, which does offer a nice respite from the chaos of a vacation.
Dinner
Picnic Beach: Perfect for the whole family as it is themed around a picnic. The floor of the restaurant is turf, giving it a unique but welcoming aesthetic. Don't worry, however, as you don't sit on the ground to eat.
Coastal: It's one of the largest dining areas that you'll ever it in for a single restaurant but they offer delicious food and drinks with a wonderful beachfront view. They also have an outdoors section that usually has live music playing.
Cobalt: Another patio option overlooking the water. A great setting with even better food. They are known for their shrimp appetizers and entrees.
Specialty
The Hangout: The name offers a great description of the venue. Loud music, good drinks, quality food. A good place to relax and spend an afternoon.
Original Oyster House: One of the local staples. If you're in the mood for oysters, look no further.
Louisiana Lagniappe: Among the upscale options across the beach, this is likely the best. Louisiana-themed food with great views and a more relaxed environment.
Dessert
Matt's Homemade Ice Cream: There are a couple of locations around town. They offer a nice mix of great ice cream and home made candies.
Cowbell Rolled Ice Cream: Ice cream made right in front of you just like in those viral TikToks. Pick and mix the toppings to your liking.
Sarah's Homemade: They don't only do desserts, but that is the specialty. Like the name suggests, most dishes have a homemade vibe to them