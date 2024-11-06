Adventure On SI

The Banff Mountain Film Festival Celebrates the 2024 Winners

From skiing in Afghanistan, tragedy on Mount Washington, saving the Australian landscape, and Kayaking the Rondu Gorge - the annual Festival shines.

John Waechter

Big Water Theory
Big Water Theory / Banff Mountain Film Festival

The Banff Mountain Film Festival

The Banff Mountain Film Festival, officially known as the Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival, is a world-renowned event held annually in Banff, Canada. Celebrating mountain culture, adventure sports, and environmental storytelling, the festival showcases a diverse lineup of films, book readings, and presentations over nine days. The annual outdoor and film event recently took place, and presented a wide variety of exciting and inspirational films. A selection of the winning films will soon embark on a world tour, bringing an array of outdoor adventure to global audiences. Andrew Marshall recently wrote an Article for ExplorersWeb highlighting a selection of the top finishers at this year’s Banff Mountain Film Festival.

Grand Prize and Audience Choice: Champions of the Golden Valley

Champions of the Golden Valley inspired the film festival’s participants. This film takes place in rural Afghanistan in the background of political strife. The film focuses on a group of young Afghan boys and girls learning to ski race while creating competitive, though friendly rivalries. Antiquated ski equipment and moderate facilites fail to diminish their enthusiasm and joy for the sport. The U.S. withdrawal from the country in 2021ushered the Taliban back to the region and upended the young skiers’ lives.
ExplorersWeb editor-in-chief Jerry Kobalenko said of Champions of the Golden Valley, “This labor of love was years in the making, and the unexpected return of the Taliban added a dark edge to what began as a feel-good story about the discovery of outdoor sports in Central Asia.”

A photo from film 'Champions of the Golden Valley'
Champions of the Golden Valley / Banff Mountain Film Festival

Best Adventure: 109 Below

109 Below chronicles a tragedy, and ensuing rescue attempt, that took place in 1983 on Mount Washington in New Hampshire. Mount Washington’s notoriously frigid and unstable winter weather hinders rescue efforts, and the saga remains within the heart of the community today. The film captures the audience immediately with riveting twists and turns.
“Directed with empathy and gravitas, the narrative spans decades of moral reconciliation in a mere 14 minutes while opening up a debate it can’t hope to resolve,” jury member Brian Johnson noted.

A photo from the film 109 Below
109 Below / Banff Mountain Film Festival

Best Environment: The Giants

The Giants portrays a battle to preserve the beautiful Australian landscape led by politician and conservationist Bob Brown. Brown works tirelessly and passionately to preserve giant trees from development and destruction. The film employs live-action cinematography and creative animation to bring-to-life breathtaking Australian nature and the powers seeking to marginalize it.

A photo from the film the Giants
The Giants / Banff Mountain Film Festival

Best Mountain Sports: Big Water Theory

Big Water Theory follows Nouria Newman, the French extreme kayaking star, seeking to make the first female descent of the Indus River’s Rondu Gorge. Newman is a colorful and ambitious character that fills the screen with skill and adventure. “Ultimately, this is a story of small humans bravely facing vast nature — tiny figurines in plastic kayaks amid the foaming, powerful waters of the Indus, seemingly on the brink of disaster yet miraculously making it down the rapids unscathed. Is it luck or skill? Mostly the former, with just a touch of the latter.” (Jury Member Masha Gordon)

Best Mountain Culture: Mongolia, Valley of the Bears

The elegant film focuses on former hunter turned ranger Jal Tumursukh as he tries to protect conservation efforts and traditional cultural practices throughout Mongolian. Jury member Brian Johnson described Mongolia, Valley of the Bears as a “movie of many genres. A cinematic spectacle that distills poetry from landscape. An eco-documentary too complex to be doctrinaire. A character drama with a trickster protagonist. A western about an enforcer who fights an outlaw band of poachers by recruiting warriors from their ranks.”

A photo from the film Mongolia, Valley of the Bears
Mongolia, Valley of the Bears / Banff Mountain Film Festival

Other Winners From the Banff Mountain Film Festival

The Festival announced that all of the winning films will be available online in the U.S. and Canada from November 6-13. (Related Article)                                                          Other Category WinnersBest Climbing: Adra  Best Snowsports: Wild Days  Best Feature: Ashima  Best Short Film: The Bird in my Backyard         Creative Excellence AwardThe Smoke that Thunders

Published
John Waechter
JOHN WAECHTER

John Waechter reached the summit of Mt. Everest (29,029 ft.) on May 25th, 2001. With the ascent of Mt. Everest, he successfully completed climbing the highest peak on each of the world’s seven continents, becoming the 58th person to conquer the Seven Summits. John continues to climb and enjoys other outdoor pursuits including road and gravel biking, running, and hiking. He covers climbing expeditions throughout the world, as well as other extreme adventures. John is the co-author of ‘Conquering The Seven Summits of Sales, published by HarperCollins. This book explores business sales practices and peak performance, while weaving in climbing metaphors and experiences. John graduated from Whitman College and received an MBA from the University of Washington. John serves on the Board of Directors at Seattle Bank, and SHWorldwide, LLC.

Home/Adventure Feed Page