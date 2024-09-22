The Perfect Itinerary For A Road Trip That Covers Ithica to Long Island, New York
New York is a popular place to visit during the summer with all of the beaches on Long Island to soak up the sun at. Upstate offers beautiful landscapes to view in the warm weather as well.
With temperatures dropping and fall being upon us, New York will remain a very popular destination for tourists who want to take in the foliage. With so many places to visit, where does a person begin?
Depending on how long of a trip you want to take, Sunetra of globetrottingsu has you covered with the perfect itinerary. Whether you want to get a quick weekend away or an extended voyage, options are aplenty.
For the full trip that will last longer than two weeks, start in Itchica, New York. Trails and parks are plentiful there as a 2-3 day stay is recommended.
Ithaca Falls, Buttermilk Falls State Park, Robert H. Treeman State Park, Cascadilla Gorge Trail and Taughannock Falls State Park are all great places to visit.
Just over a half hour away is Watkins Glen, where you will see some of the most gorgeous waterfalls the state has to offer. Eternal Flame Falls and Rainbow Falls are both must-see and hikers can enjoy the 2.6-mile Gorge Trail.
Another one-day stay can be enjoyed at Letchworth State Park. It is a two-hour drive from Watkins Glen with the Great Bend Overlook and its three sets of falls, Upper, Middle and Lower, being the main attractions.
A major attraction here is also the hot air balloon rides offered.
Ready yourself for a multi-day stay at the next stop on the itinerary; Niagara Falls. One of the most popular tourist attractions in New York, it will take more than one day to hit all of the popular spots.
Take a trip on the Maid of the Mist or the Observation Tower at Prospect Point which gives visitors a view of all three waterfalls.
Two hours from Buffalo as we move south again is Seneca. Seneca Falls, Seneca Lake and Seneca Wine Trail make this a spot worth stay two days as well.
The longest trip of the itinerary between stops is the next one, as Catskill is 3.5 hours away from Seneca. If you want to ride above the trees and see some incredible fall foliage, take a ride on the Hunter Mountain ski lift to see it all.
Sunetra’s trip ends with a visit to the Big Apple, New York City. Central Park, the Empire State Building and Brooklyn Botanical Gardens are some attractions to visit. Nightlife is always going on in the City That Never Sleeps as well.
If you’re willing and able, take a trip out to Long Island’s Wine Country. Wineries, cider houses and breweries litter the east end of Suffolk County until you hit the water. Pumpkin picking, apple picking and different fall activities are plentiful for anyone who wants to make a day trip or create an extended.