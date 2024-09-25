The Perfect Itinerary To See All Diversity and Culture Maine Has To Offer
The first thing that people think about when they are planning a trip to Maine is Acadia National Park. Every year there are millions of visitors that descend on the park, making it one of the most popular in the United States.
But, it is far from the only attraction the state has to offer. If you are looking for an adventure that will show you more of the culture and diversity of the area, start your trip in Ogunquit.
The coastal city is known for its breathtaking beaches and burgeoning LGBTQ+ community. An award-winning hotel, The Admiral’s Inn, is highly recommended for an overnight stay.
Breakfast is offered that you can take on the go to get started on your day. A 1.25-mile coastal walk to see the Atlantic Ocean as you have never seen it before can be had on the Marginal Way.
At the end of this hike, you will end up at Perkins Cove. The Lobster Shack is a popular eatery and has been there since 1900. Seafood is as fresh as can be, with haddock being a popular choice along with the lobster.
After the day in Ogunquit, make a quick trip to Portland, which is about a 50-minute scenic drive. The Portland Freedom Trail is self-guided and will teach you about Black History in the region.
The Maine Historical Society also offers the Portland Black History Walking Tour where you can learn about the rich history of the Black Mainers. Local 188 and Boda are highly recommended for eateries.
From Portland, Hallowell is the next stop, about one hour away. Along the Kennebec River, there are several local favorites to stop and eat at including Slates Restaurant and Bakery and Liberal Cup Public House and Brewery.
Anyone looking for a chance to be one with nature will enjoy tranquil walks through the massive Vaughan Woods Memorial State Park. 165 acres in size, you can spend hours checking out the entire area.
Camden and Rockport offer more amenities that adventurers can add to their to-do list. They give a look at small towns thriving on the harbor. Peter Ott’s on the Water, the Waterfront, Nina Jude and Tomi Sushi & Noodle Bar all are great spots in Camden and Rockport, respectively.
Of course, no Maine trip is complete without a visit to Bar Harbor and a stop at Acadia. That drive, which is just under two hours, will provide incredible scenery on Route 1.
Acadia is home to the tallest mountains on the East Coast and is over 47,000 acres in size. Make sure to grab some popovers in the park at the Jordan Pond House to start your day.
Bar Harbor is full of local shops and galleries showcasing beautiful art. The Abbe Museum is a must-see where you can learn about the history of the Wabanaki People, who have called Maine home for at least 12,000 years.
Jordan’s Restaurant will give you a real taste of the state with wild Maine blueberry pancakes, which are perfect for the final meal before heading back home after nearly a week exploring everything The Pine Tree State has to offer.