This Item Will Help You Keep Safe From Poisoning While Visiting National Parks
National parks will provide adventurers with some of the most incredible views and experiences. But, there are some risks involved that require the right attention and preparedness so that your trip is as safe as possible.
Safety is the ultimate priority when trekking through these vast lands, as different obstacles can be faced depending on the terrain and climate.
Malloy Law Offices recently studied the National Park Services records from 2014 through 2023, analyzing the fatalities that occurred across the United States. One of the rare, isolated incidents they came across was poisoning. However rare, it's still worth taking the appropriate precautions to ensure you don't become a statistic.
As shared in the release, Carlsbad Caverns National Park, Lowell National Historic Park, Petersburg National Battlefield, and San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park are among the places with single poisoning deaths on record.
“Explorers need to be aware that national parks may present unexpected risks, including the availability of substances that pose serious harm,” warns Seann Malloy, a personal injury law advocate at Malloy Law Offices, who has worked extensively with outdoor enthusiasts. “Avoiding drug use and having a personal water filter can significantly lower the risk of poisoning, allowing adventurers to experience these parks fully and safely.”
Malloy Law Offices has offered up a solution that can help adventurers avoid any potential issues with poisoning; a personal water filter.
That tool can be a literal lifesaver for anyone who is consuming water from natural sources during their trek that is not treated for consumption. Remaining hydrated is of the utmost importance, but you do not want to take unnecessary risks drinking potentially dangerous water.
A personal water filter will help eliminate those risks and enable you to safely hydrate yourself. Illness and bacteria consumption will be reduced with the use of that simple tool.
“The last thing you want is to get sick while you are miles away from your car or any civilization, so it’s important to have a water filter with you at all times,” comments Malloy.
It is tempting to “become one with nature” during these treks. People will become adventurous, tasting some of the wild berries or plants that are growing along the trails.
Malloy has urged people to avoid doing that, especially when it comes to items that you are unsure of what they actually are.
That plays into environmental awareness as well. Knowing your surroundings, being as prepared mentally as you are physically for a trek, will go a long way to ensuring your safety during the travels.
In addition to the personal water filter and hydrating and nourishment items, being prepared for emergencies is important. Adding a small first aid kit with some bandages and antiseptic is recommended as part of your itinerary.
“Adventure seekers can maximize their safety by ensuring they have a trusted water filter and are informed on how to avoid environmental hazards. A good rule of thumb is to never eat something out in nature unless you are completely certain that it is safe to eat. This includes mushrooms, berries, and other flora. For those ready to explore the wild and wonderful terrains of national parks, taking a few simple precautions can ensure that each journey remains memorable for all the right reasons,” added spokesperson Malloy, via the press release.