Tiburon Ridge Expands Nature Preserve Near San Francisco
The Tiburon Nature Reserve recently celebrated a milestone with the opening of the Tiburon Ridge parcel, an additional 110 acres to the iconic preserve. This acquisition was finalized on August 29th through a collaborative effort involving Marin County, the Trust for Public Land, and grassroots organization Tiburon Open Space.
Integrating this new land into the Old St. Hilary’s Open Space Preserve elevates the total protected area to 232 acres, doubling the preserve's size. This creates a contiguous expanse, enhancing the region's natural beauty and ecological diversity. The Tiburon Ridge area is renowned for its breathtaking views, including the Richmond Bridge and the iconic San Francisco skyline. Its preservation is vital for maintaining biodiversity and providing recreational opportunities for the community.
Although a public celebration is scheduled for October 26, 2024, the new trails and areas are already open for public enjoyment, inviting nature enthusiasts to explore the stunning landscapes.
This acquisition is a significant community victory, with Jerry Riessen, president of Tiburon Open Space, stating to The Ark, “I consistently say to people that it is a great result, creating open space for everyone, forever, And that’s how it’s come together — as a community effort.”. Funding for the project came from a mix of public and private sources, including a 30-year parcel tax approved by local voters and various grants.
This acquisition aids the broader vision of establishing a contiguous conservation zone in the southern Tiburon Ridge. The goal is to protect the area's natural beauty and biodiversity for future generations. The expansion of the Tiburon Nature Reserve is a testament to the power of community advocacy and mobilization, safeguarding the Tiburon Peninsula's ecological integrity. The newly opened space will become a cherished destination for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.