Tips for New York Jets Fans on How to Travel Around the City of London
The New York Jets will be playing the Minnesota Vikings in London to kick off Sunday of Week 5, and British fans will be in for a treat.
The Jets and the Vikings will be looking to put on a show in Week 5 for the international fans of the NFL, and this game is one of the best matchups that there has been in Europe. While both teams are playoff hopefuls, it will also have the added storyline of New York playing their former quarterback.
Sam Darnold has got off to an amazing start for Minnesota this season, as the team is 4-0, and he is looking like an MVP candidate. Despite being a top pick by New York, the talented quarterback didn’t pan out with them.
With the game being across the pond, there will be a lot of fans making the trip, similar to when the Jets York played the Atlanta Falcons a few years ago. Like when traveling to a road game in America, it is important to be prepared for what is the best mode of transportation.
Luckily, renting a car shouldn’t be necessary if you’re planning on staying in and around the City of London. Like in New York City, there are plenty of options to get around.
Here are some tips for Jets fans making the trip to watch their team in London on how to get around the beautiful city.
Getting Around:
Take the tube! If you can handle the NYC subway, you can navigate the tube, just mind the gap!
Take a double-decker bus. With tons of public and private tour buses to choose from, why not combine the ride with a guided hop on, hop off tour to take you from one point in the city to another.
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where the Jets take on the Vikings is not in downtown London, but about 8 miles outside. Just like MetLife Stadium, it isn’t in downtown NYC. The best ways to get to the stadium from London is by train (25 minutes), bus (45 minutes), taxi/car (20 min).
With a lot of people expected to be at the game, be sure to give yourself some extra time to navigate the preferred mode of transportation.
For Jets fans making the trip who are experienced with traveling in the Tri-State area, using mass transit in London should be fairly easy.