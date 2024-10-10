Top 10 Fall Destinations You Must Visit During Fall in the United States
With the weather changing in the United States and fall officially being here, people are planning their autumnal trips. There is a lot to see across the country with leaves changing and temperatures cooling, making for the perfect opportunity to take a trip.
Where should you be looking to go? The people over at Heepsy could help decide with their study of the top-ranked fall destinations in the county.
They have put together a new study revealing the top 10 fall destinations in the United States. Several factors were included in the research, including Instagram hashtags, Google searches and annual number of visitors.
Where is the No. 1 spot? That would be the Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado. With over 4.3 million visitors per year, it is the most visited destination on the list.
The 9,300,000 Google searches are also in the top spot. 3,500,000 Instagram hashtags are second only to Buffalo National River, which is located in Arkansas.
Buffalo National River has 5,300,000 Instagram hashtags, blowing away the competition and coming in at No. 6 overall.
Coming in at No. 2 overall is Valley of Fire State Park in Nevada. While it has only 318,000 Instagram hashtags and 250,000 visitors, both of which are the least of the top 10, it has the second most Google searches with 8,700,000.
Washington’s Mount Rainier National Park earned the No. 3 spot. Breathtaking beauty can be found here with snow-covered peaks with 7.19 million online popularity and north of 2 million visitors per year.
Lake Tahoe, at No. 4, received a California/Nevada location. It is one of three destinations located in California along with Napa Valley and Mammoth Lakes. They were ranked Nos. 5 and 10, respectively.
In the great northwest of Oregon is where you can find the No. 7 destination; Columbia River Gorge. With 3.6 million tourists annually, it rivals that of Napa Valley, drawing people in with its waterfalls and autumn-colored forests.
Coming in at No. 8 is the only destination that is on the East Coast of the United States. Across Virginia and North Carolina, you will find the Blue Ridge Parkway.
A very popular destination for leaf peeping, over 1.3 million Instagram hashtags are used by people showcasing the natural beauty the area has to offer.
The last destination not yet mentioned is Aspen, Colorado, which takes home the No. 9 spot. Despite having the third-fewest visitors in the top 10, it has a lot of social media and online appeal.
“When planning your fall getaway, consider destinations that offer a mix of online popularity and visitor accessibility, as they tend to provide a well-rounded experience. Look for spots that combine breathtaking landscapes with comfortable temperatures to ensure an enjoyable trip. For those who enjoy capturing memories, places with a strong Instagram presence often offer the most photogenic views. Lastly, don’t just rely on the most famous locations; sometimes, the lesser-known gems can provide equally unforgettable experiences with fewer crowds, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the beauty of the season,” said a spokesperson from Heepsy.