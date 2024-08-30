Top 12 Must Eat Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia
There are certain foods that you have to try when you visit a city. For Philadelphia, it's the classic cheez wiz, onion and steak-filled philly cheesesteak.
This is a list of the 13 best cheesesteaks that the city has to offer:
Angelo's Pizzeria South Philly
Don't get scared by the fact that it's a pizza joint. Their cheesesteaks are made with bread that's freshly baked at the restaurant, which is just one of the things that sets them apart.
Cleavers
Another place that offers freshly baked bread, but their calling card is more interesting toppings. They offer a range of the classic steak toppings, fried mozzarella, pizza sauce, onion rings, sriracha aioli and more.
John's Roast Pork
It may not be what they started out making, but their cheesesteaks are the best thing they offer. That's saying something seeing as though their roast porks are also worth a trip.
Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies
This is a great spot to go when you're very hungry, as they've made a name for themselves as a place that gives out great portions.
Pat's King of Steaks
It's impossible to talk about cheesesteak's without mentioning Pat's. They're the one's who claim to the be the creator of the sandwich. They've been open since 1930, so it's very likely to be true.
Geno's Steaks
Geno's is the biggest rival to Pat's. They're right across the street and have been since 1966. Trying both is the right way to do it.
Steve's Prince of Steaks
This is the favorite cheesesteak of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price, who humorously tweeted out: "Holy #steves cheesesteak!! Wow that definitely changed my life for the better...I can go out a happy man now!! #plungermyroomplease."
Tony Luke's
There are a couple of locations around Philadelphia, but the reason they find themselves on the list is that they are the best spot to go for a cheesesteak at a sporting event. Whether you are at Lincoln Financial Field for a Philadelphia Eagles game or at Citzens Bank to watch the Philadelphia Phillies, there's a Tony Luke's to enjoy.
Jim's South St.
They serve the same simple, consistent classic cheesesteak that they have been since 1939. An interesting interior makes the original Jim's worth a visit.
Oh Brother Philly
For those that really want to indulge, pairing their delicious cheesesteak's with one of their shakes can be a very interesting meal.
Gooey Looies
One of the funnier names in Philly, but is actually very accurate. They stuff their steaks full of toppings and beef to make sure you get your money's worth.
Joe's Steaks + Soda Shop
A very cute diner vibe that dates back to when it opened in 1949. There are booths, a juke box and a classic look that will transport visitors back to the 1950s.