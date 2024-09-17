Top 12 Things to Do When Visiting Boston, Massachusetts
There are few cities in the United States that are more historic than Boston, Massachusetts. It makes for an interesting trip that is sure to give a memorable mix of history, food and culture.
Here are the things that should be considered 'must-dos' when going to Boston:
Freedom Trail
This is a 2.5-mile long walking route through the city that has a couple of famous stops along the way. Boston Common is the start of it and the oldest public park in the country, Granary Burying Ground is the resting place of some famous American figures, the Paul Revere House which is self-explanatory and plenty more.
Fenway Park
Though it is seasonal, you must go to a Boston Red Sox game if possible. There are plenty of good sports in the city and surrounding area, but none is as iconic of a Boston experience as Fenway.
Museum of Fine Arts
Home to over 450,000 works of art, this is one of the largest museums in the world. "Houses at Auvers" by Vincent van Gogh, "Where Do We Come From?" by Gauguin and "The Sower" by Millet are just a couple of the most prized works.
Clam Chowder
Warren Tavern: Open since circa-1780, this is one of the most iconic restaurants in the city. It's definitely a bit touristy, but for good reason.
Sail Loft: A great view and even better clam chowder, this is one of the best seafood restaurants that Boston has to offer.
Union Oyster House: Another staple, open since 1826, this is a great stop to make if you decide to embark on the Freedom Trail walk.
Lobster Rolls
James Hook & Co: A waterfront restaurant that serves one of the top cold lobster rolls in Boston.
Saltie Girl: If you would prefer a hot roll, this is a bit on the pricier side but that's pretty hard to avoid when dining on lobster rolls.
Alive & Kicking: Not traditional, but their lobster sandwich on Scali bread is one of the best eats in the region.
Samuel Adams Boston Brewery
For beer lovers, this original home of the classic Samuel Adams brand. Named after the Founding Father, this tour offers some nice history and great tastings.
Public Garden
This beautiful park has been open since 1837 and is the first public botanical garden in the United States. The Swan Boats are the top attraction that it has to offer.
Faneuil Hall Marketplace
This a one-stop shop for a combination of city history and a great market experience. There are four different buildings that offer different eats, street performances and stores.