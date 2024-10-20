Top 14 Adventurous Things To Do While Visiting San Antonio, Texas
The state of Texas has plenty of massive cities within it that are with a visit. San Antonio is one of those that can be hard to plan for.
Here are the things that should be made priorities during a trip to San Antonio:
The Alamo
The historic site of the Battle of the Alamo during the Texas Revolution. 'Remember the Alamo' has become a famous saying and made this one of the top tourist destinations in the city.
San Antonio River Walk
Perfect for a day out by the river or for a beautiful night time view. It goes through the heart of the city and will bring you to most of the must-see locations.
Japanese Tea Garden
The Sunken Garden has become a peaceful escape with Japanese-style gardens, bridges and koi ponds.
Frost Bank Center
If visiting within the NBA season, catching a San Antonio Spurs game has become a must again. Megastar Victor Wembanyama is a sight to behold in person.
SeaWorld San Antonio
One of the top parks in the city. SeaWorld is one of the largest marine-based attraction companies in the world and for good reason. They offer a great day of interactive sealife exhibits.
Six Flags Fiesta Texas
If roller coasters are more your thing, Six Flags is another great way to spend a day as a family. Thrill-seekers can find their calling here while also being able to take advantage of the water in White Water Bay.
San Antonio Missions National Historical Park
Another important Spanish colony-Texas history lesson is offered here. This was one of the community centers that dates back to the 18th century.
Natural Bridge Caverns
Take trip into nature while seeing the massive cave system that is also home to a 60-foot limestone bridge. See plenty of wonderful, natural rock formations. They also offer a ropes course and ziplining.
Brackenridge Park
This humongous public park is over 340 acres of land that holds trails for walking playgrounds and attractions. Both Japanese Tea Garden and the San Antonio Zoo are located here.
Historic Market Square
A hub of local business that offers different restaurants and vendors that fit most needs. It is considered the largest Mexican market in the country.
Majestic Theatre
Beautiful architecture, including a starry ceiling and intricate support systems, has made this one of the best places to view shows in the country. Concerts, comedy and more is held here throughout the week.
Alamodome
If visiting in college football season, catching a UTSA Roadrunners home game could make for a fun afternoon.
BBQ
2M Smokehouse and Reese Brothers are the two common names that come up when surveying the best barbecue that San Antonio has to offer.