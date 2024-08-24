Top 21 Must-See Places When Visiting New Orleans, Louisiana
New Orleans is one of the top destinations for a vacation in the United States. It is packed with history that runs even deeper than the ghost stories and swamp tours that run rampant across media.
The city is known for its rich culture, the sense of community and inclusiveness that its local natives create and of course, the good natured motto of "Laissez les bon temps rouler!"
So if you find yourself down in southern Louisiana near the Delta, here are the top things that you must to do in the city to get the most out of your time in the Big Easy:
Audubon Zoo
Widely regarded as one of the best zoos in the United States, Audubon offers a wide array of different animals and exhibits. The unique "Louisiana Swamp" exhibit provides a glimpse into the state's wildlife. Don't worry, it also has all of the classic animals as well.
Beignets
While the most popular option would be Cafe Du Monde, which could still be worth a visit, most locals would recommend Cafe Beignet or Morning Call. It will be less hectic and, in all honesty, a better beignet.
Audubon Park
This beautiful spot of greenery is one of the best spots to go for a walk in New Orleans. Make a day of it and catch a nearby Tulane Green Wave sporting event before or after your time in the park.
Poboys
Parkway Bar and Tavern: This is one of the most popular spots in the city but for good reason. The award winning James Brown poor boy sandwich has both delicious local shrimp and a smothering of roast beef.
Killer Poboys: This is the best poboy restaurant in the city for those dining with a vegan/vegetarian. The Bahn-Mi sandwich is also a great option. It's located inside the iconic Erin Rose bar, which will make another appearance in this article again very soon.
Crabby Jack's: While the classic shrimp poboy is delicious, find other iconic dishes like a creole duck quesadilla or cochon de lait poboy as well.
World War II Museum
This is one of the most interesting museum's in the country, offering an extensive background of information on World War II. The unique 4D cinematic experience "Beyond All Boundaries" made by Tom Hanks is a must-see exhibit. There are other immersive experiences as well.
Sit-Down Restaurants
Cochon/Cochon Butcher: Right next to each other on Tchoupitoulas, these sister restaurants have completely different vibes. Cochon is one of the go-to spots for iconic Cajun dishes. The Butcher is where you go to grab a drink, unwind and have some of the most unique bar food you'll see.
Muriel's: While in the Jackson Square, this is the fancy option for some delicious Creole food.
Commander's Palace: Open since 1893, this has become one of the most storied and iconic restaurants in New Orleans. It's hard to go wrong with any of their classic Creole dishes.
Brennan's: After a long night out on the town in New Orleans, it's hard to beat the brunch that Brennan's has to offer.
Bars / Nightlife
Erin Rose: This pub is known for their Frozen Irish Coffee, making it great place to go to escape from the heat of the city of a brief respite. When you walk in, ask for Jeff, the big Marine will take care of ya!
Hot Tin: Not to be confused with the Tin Roof Brewing Company, this bar that sits atop the Pontchartrain Hotel offers one of the best views of the city.
Carousel Bar: Get there early if you want a seat at the rotating carousel bar! The Hotel Monteleone has a functioning carousel, but it is hard to get a seat at.
Lafitte's Blacksmith Shop Bar: If you're going to be on Bourbon Street, you might as well go to an actually wonderful bar. Catch a live piano performance and indulge with their famous purple drank daquiri.
Sports Drink: Located right off Magazine Street. During the day it's a wonderful little coffee shop with tremendous vibes that goes by Junk Drawer. At night it becomes home to some of the funniest comics that you'll ever see. Have a laugh and grab a drink!
Double Dealer: One of the newer speakeasy's in the city. It's located underneath the iconic Orpheum Theater.
Jackson Square
Jackson Square is one of the hot spots for New Orleans culture. See the beautiful St. Louis Cathedral or shop from one of the local artisans on the street. There's always something happening there and is surrounded by plenty to do in the surrounding area, making it one of the essential stops in the city.
Prytania Uptown Movie Theater
While it may feel weird to go see a movie on a vacation this is one of the most unique places to do it in the United States. This one-screen theater has been open for over 100 years. It has plenty of memorabilia in its lobby to see. Go check out one of the mix of current and classic films that are on the slate and support a family that has been around the city for a long time.
Frenchmen Street
When thinking of New Orleans, most people think of jazz music. When thinking of where to go out at night, most people think Bourbon Street. Frenchmen Street is the best place to spend a night walking in-and-out of bars but you still want the classic live music that the city is known for.
Saints Game / Champions Square
Check out a New Orleans Saints game while in the city, it's a one-of-a-kind atmosphere in the NFL. Checkout the Champions Square tailgate which is an area shared with the New Orleans Pelicans for all of the professional sporting needs in the city.