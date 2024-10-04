Top Attractions for New York Jets Fans To Visit Outside of London
The New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings will be facing off in Week 5, as many Jets fans head over from the Tri-State area to support their team.
This should be an excellent matchup between two good teams, as the Jets will be trying to pull off an upset against the undefeated Vikings. Minnesota has been one of the biggest surprises this season, as former New York quarterback Sam Darnold has looked like an MVP for them.
This storyline will certainly be an interesting one to watch, as Darnold’s time with the Jets wasn’t great, and he will surely be looking to prove to them that they made a mistake giving up on him. Also, for New York, with a record of 2-2, they certainly don’t want to fall below .500 at this point in the season.
While the game on the field will be an exciting one, there is a lot to do in England between the history and culture of the country.
With London not being a day trip for most, many New York fans will be making a bit of a vacation out of the trip to England.
For those staying a few extra days and looking to explore the beautiful country, check out the following places outside of London. Many of these locations offer tours that depart/return to London and even your London hotel.
Windsor Castle - A royal residence, Windsor Castle is the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world with over 1,000 years of royal history. The surrounding town has quaint dwellings, shops and, of course, pubs!
Bath - Visit the ancient Roman city of Bath, fully preserved heritage with contemporary culture. You can even take a dip in traditional Roman baths, filled with mineral-enriched water.
Stonehenge - Did you even go to England if you didn’t visit Stonehenge? It’s a bucket list item for a reason. Discover the mystery of this neolithic monument, one of the wonders of the world.
Stratford-upon-Avon - Visit the one-and-only William Shakespeare’s hometown filled with traditional medieval Tudor architecture, quaint shops and restaurants and, yes, more pubs, even a distillery in Shakespeare’s namesake. Here you can visit Shakespeare’s birthplace and Anne Hathaway’s thatched roof cottage. Quintessential England!
Cotswold - While you’re out in the countryside, drive through the idyllic Cotswold, which’s known for its rolling hills and thatched roof cottages. Each town has its own high (main) street offering shopping, dining and, yes, more pubs!
For Jets fans staying a few extra days after the game, these locations are excellent destinations to check out.