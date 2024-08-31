Top 9 Best Movies to Watch When You Miss the Outdoors
If you're missing the outdoors but can't take off on an adventure right now, the best thing to do is throw on a movie and live vicariously.
Here's a list of the best movies right now if you want to relive the outdoors life:
Into the Wild
The crazy true story of a man that was a great student and athlete but then donated all of his life savings to charity and sets off on an adventure through the Alaskan Wilderness. Directed by Sean Penn and starring Emile Hirsch, Kristen Stewart and Vince Vaughn.
Moonrise Kingdom
A film made by the eccentric Wes Anderson. Follows two 12-year-olds as they run away together. The journey brings them all around an peaceful New England island as they try to escape the authortities.
Free Solo
One of the most iconic outdoors movies is this incredible documentary that follows Alex Honnold as he tries to become the first person to free solo climb up the 3,000-foot high El Capitan wall in Yosemite National Park. Free soloing is dangerous as it does not involve the normal safety equipment.
Wild
Follows Reese Witherspoon's Cheryl as she embarks on a journey of a 1,000-mile hike through the Pacific Crest Trail. It's a film about rediscovering yourself and is also another movie based on a true story.
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
The breakout film for one of the biggest director's of the last 10 years, Taika Waititi. It has his touchstone humor but it also a great story about the forming of a nice family relationship as an uncle takes his crazy city kid nephew on a journey through the New Zealand bush.
Captain Fantastic
A father and his six kids that are used to living the Pacific Northwest forests are thrust back into normal society and have to figure out have to navigate life away from isolation.
127 Hours
The harrowing story of Aron Rolston after he was trapped by a boulder in Utah's Bluejohn Canyon. It follows his journey from being trapped by the boulder to how it comes to an end. A unique and remarkable story.
Touching the Void
Another insane true story. This one follows Joe Simpson and Simon Yates as they climb the snowy, 6,344m-high Siula Grande mountain in the Peruvian Andes.
Leave No Trace
A father and daughter live in Forest Park which is a nature reserve in Portland, Oregon. They are sent on a journey to find a new home once the police find them.