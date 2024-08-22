Top 9 Best Pizza Places in New York City
Different regions around the United States become associated with a food dish. Few have as strong of a connection as New York City does with its pizza. It's a must-have dish, more than once, for trips to the city.
Most locals suggest just going wherever is closest because it is likely to be better than most places you would normally have access to. But if you want some tried and true classics, these are the stops to make:
Louie & Ernie's Pizza
This Bronx joint opened in 1959 and has excelled at making thin-crust pizza. They will not skimp on the toppings, which has made them a fan-favorite. One of the best meats to try would be their sausage.
John's of Bleecker Street
A West Village staple, John's has been serving crispy thin-crust pizza's for almost a century. Don't come here for just a slice, though, as they only sell pizzas by the pie. It's a perfect spot to sit down a split a pie with friends or family, though.
Sal & Carmine's Pizza
Taking a trip to the Upper West Side, this is one of the most reliable slices in the neighborhood. They get the pizza nice and crispy while not being overcooked. It's nothing flashy but will be memorable.
L&B Spumoni Gardens
This is the best stop in the city for a square grandma slice. It's been open since 1939. This is another good place for groups as you can get a slice, but only get toppings with an order of a whole pie.
L'Industrie
For those that want a more experimental pizza experience, this is the place. There are high-quality classic slices, but have some more unqiue pizzas such as their fig jam and bacon pie. The signature pizza features burrata.
Joe's Pizza
Opened in Greenwich Village in 1975, this has grown to be one of the most famous spots in the world. Maybe it's because of it being featured as the place Peter Parker works in "Spiderman 2," but this classic pizza is what most people picture when imagining a New York-slice.
Di Fara Pizza
This is the highest-rated pizza in the city from famous pizza reviewer Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports. The wait is long, but the slice is worth it. The original pizza maker that made it famous has sadly passed, but the food still is top notch.
Luigi's Pizza
Another classic movie slices, this spot is visited by Adam Sandler's character Sonny in "Big Daddy." This Brooklyn establishment has been open since 1973, serving both grandma-style and traditional slices.
Lucali Pizza
This bring-your-own beer and wine restaurant serves a luxury thin crust slice. It's one of the more upscale pizza places in the city, but still has plenty of personality.