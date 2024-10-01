Top Places New York Jets Fans Must Visit While in London for Vikings Matchup
The New York Jets will be kicking off Week 5 across the pond against the Minnesota Vikings in what should be a great game.
For the Jets, they will be looking to bounce back from a really disappointing loss against the Denver Broncos at home, and they will be facing off against their former quarterback, Sam Darnold.
Darnold is looking like an early MVP candidate this season with the Vikings, and this will not be an easy game for the Jets.
For Jets fans making the trip to London, there are plenty of fun things to do and see in the city if you are arriving early or staying a few extra days.
London and New York City draw many similarities, not in just locations: Kings Crossing (Grand Central Terminal), Trafalgar Square (Times Square), Hyde Park (Central Park), the West End (Broadway), but with passionate sports fans, NFL fans are in for a treat. Here are some tips to make your sportscation one to remember!
Places to See:
Buckingham Palace - One of the King’s many homes, you can tell he is visiting if the Union Jack is being flown. Try to make a guard in a bearskin cap (those funny tall black hats) smile.
Horse Guards Parade - Not an actual parade, more of a sanded courtyard where the famous Changing of the Guards takes place 11 a.m. daily, 10 a.m. on Sundays.
London Eye - Take a half-hour trip to see 360 degree views of London.
Big Ben - Nearby, take an iconic, insta-worthy photo with Big Ben. Jets fans are in luck as the clock tower recently finished renovations and the scaffolding that was covering it, has been removed.
Westminster Abbey - Across the street from Big Ben, pop into Westminster Abbey to take the site of its magnificent cathedral architecture. The Abbey is known for coronations, weddings (Prince William and Catherine Middleton in 2011), and burials, including the tombstone of Sir Isaac Newton.
Tower of London and Tower Bridge - Down the road a bit away from the touristy areas of London, visit the Tower of London - home of the Crown Jewels and famous for where King Henry VIII ordered Anne Boleyn to be beheaded. Walk to the River Thames to see Tower Bridge made famous by the Spice Girls’ famous bus leap in their Spice World movie.
For fans making the trip, there is plenty to do in the city for a few days to help bring in the culture of England before catching what should be a great football game.