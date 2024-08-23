Top Skydiver and USPA Executive Director Spill the Tea on the 2024 USPA Nationals
On Thursday, August 29, the United States Parachute Association (USPA) National Championships will begin, starting at the Skydive Paraclete XP dropzone in Raeford, North Carolina. This is a long-standing event that is comprised of a wide variety of skydivers, ranging from the novice level to top-performing athletes.
According to the USPA Executive Director, Albert Berchtold, Nationals will begin in Raeford, North Carolina, and conclude at the Skydive Chicago dropzone in Illinois later in September. Each location will be hosting different events.
Skydive Paraclete XP is scheduled to hold the canopy piloting and canopy piloting-freestyle events. Success in these disciplines relies on speed, distance, and accuracy.
Skydive Chicago will be hosting all other events which include formation skydiving, artistic skydiving, wingsuiting, speed, and canopy formation.
"Some of the competitors are competing for a spot on the U.S. National Team," Berchtold stated. "In the open class, which is the top, there are people who have been around for a long time who are competing for a spot on the team to be able to represent the United States in a future world championship."
All participating skydivers are a member of the USPA and are at least 18 years of age. Berchtold explained that there are experience-based levels for the skydivers, including the open class, advanced, novice, and beginner. While not every skydiver is competing for a spot on the U.S. Nationals Team, this event is an opportunity for like-minded individuals to gather and jump together.
Jeana Billings, an impressive top-performing skydiver, will not only be competing in the female 4-way competition at Nationals, but she will also be competing in the mixed 8-way. The time and training that Billings has dedicated to her skydiving career is evident. She has succeeded at the World Cup level, becoming a gold medalist, and is a two-time National Outdoor Champion.
"I'm always living in skydiving. If I'm not jumping or tunneling for my own team, I'm at home watching [skydiving] videos or making dives for another team. On the weekend, I'm coaching other teams, " Billings explained.
Since Billings is competing on two teams, she has learned to balance her training between both sides. She shared that on some days, she will make 10-12 jumps in the morning with the 8-way team, then 4-8 jumps with her 4-way team that afternoon.
"Skydiving is 90% mental. You can teach anybody to skydive, but how do you live in the moment of a skydive and still maintain your performance physically? That's the hardest part," she stated. She explained that she doesn't often disconnect from skydiving, which has helped her to stay engaged and focused on the details.
With such a heavy training schedule for the upcoming competition, she expressed that it can be draining, but the effort is worthwhile and her continuous achievements show her dedication.
Billings shared some words of wisdom for aspiring skydivers, in hopes of offering inspiration and motivation.
"Forget about what it's going to take to get there... if it's really what you want, things will fall into place. Everybody in skydiving, myself included, is looking for their future teammate."
To watch the exciting events live, visit the 2024 USPA Nationals page.