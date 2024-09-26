Top 11 Things To Do in Denver, Colorado
Denver, Colorado has become one of the most versatile tourist locations in the United States. There is plenty to do for all ages and interests as well as both people who enjoy the city and those who prefer natire.
Here are the things that are considered 'must-dos' for the city of Denver:
Denver Zoo
This zoo was founded back in 1896 and has grown to be one of the best in the country. The biggest exhibit focuses on the African savanna, known as Predator Ridge. Zebras, giraffes and other similar animals are the pride of the Denver Zoo.
Denver Art Museum
One of the largest museum's of the western United States, this is home to over 70,000 works of art. The statue "Linda" by John DeAndrea and painting "Waterloo Bridge" by Claude Monet are among the best pieces to see.
Coors Field
If visiting during baseball season, catching a Colorado Rockies game at Coors can be one of the best ways to spend an afternoon. The higher altitude makes it one of the most offensive-forward ballparks in America.
Red Rocks Amphitheater
Sure to be one of the most memorable concert experiences of your life, Red Rocks never disappoints with great sounds and visiuals amplifying whatever show you want to see.
Meow Wolf Denver
More known for it's Las Vegas location, Meow Wolf offers a unique shopping experience that should be fun for the whole family.
Rocky Mountain National Park
Known for its glaciers, alpine tundra and high-elevation mountain range, this is known as one of the most beautiful National Parks that the United States has to offer.
Stranahan's Whiskey Distillery
Take a tour or participate in a tasting of one of the country's top whiskey distilleries.
Garden of the Gods
Given it's name by being one of the beautiful naturally occurring landscapes in the world. Anyone who loves nature should make it a point to visit.
Denver Museum of Nature & Science
There are plenty of exhibits that cover eveything from the bugs that cover the ground of earth to the outer reaches of the galaxy.
Downtown Aquarium
Over 500 different species of marine life are available to see in one of the bigger aquarium's across the country.
Molly Brown House Museum
Molly Brown was an activist and socialite that famously survived the Titanic. Known as 'The Unsinkable Molly Brown,' her home has been preserved and offers an interesting history lesson on her life.