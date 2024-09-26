Adventure On SI

Top 11 Things To Do in Denver, Colorado

These are the 11 things that one must do to make the most out of their visit to Denver, Colorado.

Longs Peak From Dream Lake This is Longs Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park as seen from the trail between Bear and Dream Lakes. Here we see this Peak against a partly cloudy blue sky as it dominates a high valley on its western slope. / Michael Kirsh/Unsplash

Denver, Colorado has become one of the most versatile tourist locations in the United States. There is plenty to do for all ages and interests as well as both people who enjoy the city and those who prefer natire.

Here are the things that are considered 'must-dos' for the city of Denver:

Denver Zoo

This zoo was founded back in 1896 and has grown to be one of the best in the country. The biggest exhibit focuses on the African savanna, known as Predator Ridge. Zebras, giraffes and other similar animals are the pride of the Denver Zoo.

Denver Art Museum

One of the largest museum's of the western United States, this is home to over 70,000 works of art. The statue "Linda" by John DeAndrea and painting "Waterloo Bridge" by Claude Monet are among the best pieces to see.

Coors Field

If visiting during baseball season, catching a Colorado Rockies game at Coors can be one of the best ways to spend an afternoon. The higher altitude makes it one of the most offensive-forward ballparks in America.

Red Rocks Amphitheater

Sure to be one of the most memorable concert experiences of your life, Red Rocks never disappoints with great sounds and visiuals amplifying whatever show you want to see.

Meow Wolf Denver

More known for it's Las Vegas location, Meow Wolf offers a unique shopping experience that should be fun for the whole family.

Rocky Mountain National Park

Known for its glaciers, alpine tundra and high-elevation mountain range, this is known as one of the most beautiful National Parks that the United States has to offer.

Stranahan's Whiskey Distillery

Take a tour or participate in a tasting of one of the country's top whiskey distilleries.

Garden of the Gods

Given it's name by being one of the beautiful naturally occurring landscapes in the world. Anyone who loves nature should make it a point to visit.

Denver Museum of Nature & Science

There are plenty of exhibits that cover eveything from the bugs that cover the ground of earth to the outer reaches of the galaxy.

Downtown Aquarium

Over 500 different species of marine life are available to see in one of the bigger aquarium's across the country.

Molly Brown House Museum

Molly Brown was an activist and socialite that famously survived the Titanic. Known as 'The Unsinkable Molly Brown,' her home has been preserved and offers an interesting history lesson on her life.

