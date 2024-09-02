Top 12 Things to Do in Las Vegas That Don't Involve Gambling
Going to the city of Las Vegas, Nevada can be a memorable, but expensive trip for some. Those that don't like gambling might feel left out, but there are plenty of things to do that don't involve it.
Here are a list of activities that don't require gambling at a casino:
Bellagio Fountains
A Las Vegas classic and one of the best things to see in the city that doesn't cost any money. They're hard to miss, but worthing taking the time out to get a good viewing in person.
AREA15
The one-of-a-kind venue has plenty of different experiences from axe throwing, a flight simulator and more. The viral Meow Wolf's Omega Mart offers 'alternate dimension' items for purchase that are not what they seem to be.
Madame Tussaud's
The classic museum full of wax figure replicas of some of the biggest celebrities of all time. It's located at the Venetian Las Vegas Casino.
Walk the Strip
Walking the strip by itself can be one of the most fun things to do for those that love to sight see and people watch, plus it's free. The illuminated buildings are something to behold.
High Roller Observation Wheel
Speaking of the lit-up Vegas strip, a ride on this roller coaster is one of the best ways to get an unforgettable view of the city.
Cirque du Soleil
One of the most famous residency shows offered, catch a show to experience the weird and wonderful.
Stratosphere Tower Rides
For the thrill-seekers, a ride on one of the intense roller coasters can scare and excite. There are both traditional roller coasters and drop coasters for those that want an extra rush.
Ice Bar at Mandalay Bay
While there are bars aplenty across the city, this one is unique in that it's completely made of ice, making it a bar that's actually worth visiting.
Mob Museum
The city of Vegas is known for it's long history with the mob and this is a museum that goes through that history to educate visitors.
Hoover Dam
Technically it's about 30 minutes outside of the city, but it's either a quick drive or many companies offer trips to see the Dam. It's a interesting and unqiue structure.
Indoor Skydiving
There are plenty of different companies that offer it, but indoor skydiving gives the thrill of the act but is much safer.
Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area
Connect with a trip to nature with a 20-minute drive outside of the city. The beautiful red sandstone peaks make it well worth the detour. Be careful with the heat but there are some wonderful hiking opportunities available.