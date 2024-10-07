Top Ziplining Destinations for Adrenaline Junkies
Ziplining is one of the most thrilling pastimes that someone can take up, but it can also provide some of the most beautiful views available.
For thrill seekers and adrenaline junkies looking for the best experiences that there are to explore, here are the best places to plan a trip to around the world:
El Monstruo, Puerto Rico
This is not only one of the longest ziplines in the world, not just Puerto Rico, as it is over 1.5 miles long (2.5 km). Not only is it very long, but it also reaches speeds north of 95 mph (153 km/hr).
ZipFlyer Nepal
One of the most thrilling experiences, this is known as the steepest zip line in the world. Within it is a drop of just under half a mile (600 meters). It can also reach speeds of up to 75 mph (120 km/h).
Jais Flight, United Arab Emirates
Taking the rider through rocky mountain tops and over terrifying ravines with speeds just under 100 mph (160 km/h), there is no surprise that this is one of the scariest zip lines in the world.
Xplor, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
One of the best locations in the world for thrill seekers that also love nature. This experience will bring visitors over lush jungles and water wells that cover the Yucatan peninsula.
Volo Dell'Angelo, Italy
Soar across a beautiful valley in southern Italy while being delivered across the the Lucanian Dolomites. Another fast line that combines thrilling with amazing views.
Jaguar Paw Outpost, Belize
In the rainforest of Belize, this park offers cave tubing along with a zip line that brings you through the jungle. The entire tour can take over a half of a day to complete, just zipling alone. There is a lot to get out of a trip to this jungle.
Umauma Falls Zipline, Hawaii
Though there are many things worth visiting Hawaii for, this ziplining trip may be near the top. Gorgeous views over the Umauma River and its waterfalls makes this one of the most unique courses in the world.
The Gorge Zipline, North Carolina, United States
This is considered to be the steepest and fastest tour that the United States has to offer. The fast lines will descend the rider over 1,000 feet at over 40 mph.
Zip World Velocity, North Wales
Zip World is the crown jewel of thrilling experiences to be had on a zip line. This is known as the fastest in the world and the longest that Europe has to offer. Riders will reach up to 100 mph for almost a mile (1.5 km).