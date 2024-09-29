Two Places Along Fire Island National Seashore Detect West Nile Virus
West Nile Virus is a nasty infection that can result in flu-like symptoms in humans. Headaches, high fever, stiffness of the neck and muscle soreness could all come as a result of catching the virus.
Normally transmitted by mosquitos, traps have been set along the Fire Island National Seashore by the National Park Service and Suffolk County Department of Health Services - Arthropod-Borne Disease Laboratory in a collaborative effort to curtail the disease spreading.
Research for the mosquito management program is done to help monitor the situation and determine risk levels and how to combat it for public safety. Their surveillance will continue as more positive results for West Nile Virus have popped up in traps.
Carrington Tract and Watch Hill continue to have samples with the virus. The latest samples were pulled on September 9th at Carrington Tract and September 16th at Watch Hill, per the recent National Park Service news release. This is the fourth and sixth positive samples, respectively, they added.
“Due to multiple positive detections of WNV from pools of mosquitoes, the National Park Service, after consultation with Suffolk County Department of Health Services and Suffolk County Vector Control, will continue its weekly surveillance program to monitor the severity and extent of WNV within the boundaries of the seashore. Consistent with the seashore’s mosquito monitoring protocols, increased surveillance will continue at the Carrington Tract and Watch Hill, where WNV was detected,” stated the release.
Protocols for monitoring the situation began in 2001 and the levels of West Nile Virus right now at the park are the highest that have ever been recorded. That is only two years after the first case of the infection was recorded in New York State.
Not going outside at all is easier said than done. It is highly recommended that anyone who does venture outside and exposes themselves in these areas take extra precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitos potentially carrying the disease.
Reducing exposure during dusk and dawn and avoiding areas with high mosquito populations is suggested.
If you have to be outdoors, protective clothing that covers all of your body can help reduce the chances of being bitten. Bug spray, with at least 30 percent DEET, can aid you as well.