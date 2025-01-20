Two Teenagers Die in Tragic Queensland Waterfall Accident
While exploring a notable waterfall known as Wappa Falls on the Sunshine Coast, two teenagers lost their lives after going over the falls on Jan. 19.
According to a Queensland Police report, the two victims were both 17-years-old, Honor Ward and Beau Liddell.
Authorities believe that the two teenagers were swimming in the area when the young woman slipped over the falls and failed to resurface.
In an attempt to save her, Liddell immediately jumped in the water. However, neither teen resurfaced.
A team consisting of the Queensland Fire Department and Police divers began a rescue mission, and located the girl at 3:30 p.m. The boy was found at approximately 7:25 p.m.
Both teens were deceased when they were located.
"Beau's bravery and courage in his last moments will never be forgotten," family friend, Stephanie Neal, wrote in a GoFundMe campaign which has now reached over $12,200 AUD.
"At Wappa, water falls off a ledge estimated at about 10 meters high, with the stream forming two main branches around a jutting rock and then plunging into a deep pool below," as stated by The Guardian.
Local resident Connor Walsh spoke with ABC regarding the Wappa Falls area:
"So many people come here when it's calm and this whole park will be packed with cars and families. When it's calm it's a beautiful waterfall," he said.
Wappa Falls has seen several tragedies throughout the years, including a fatality in January 2022 when a 49-year-old father jumped in the water in an attempt to rescue his son. While his son survived, the father was killed.
The falls have continued to be a popular, yet dangerous, location for visitors to congregate.
Tributes to the young teenagers have been pouring in from around the world on social media.
The area will remain closed until further notice while authorities investigate the incident.