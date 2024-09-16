U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame Set to Induct Ten New Honorees
The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame, located in Ishpeming, Michigan, was established in 1954. Each year, new inductees are selected to join the Hall of Fame due to their achievements and advocacy in the snow sports realm.
"The honored members voted into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame represent the highest level of achievement in America, featuring prominent athletes and snow sport builders whose accomplishments showcase American skiing and snowboarding," as written in the Hall of Famers Archive.
On Wednesday, it was announced that out of 70 nominees, ten shining athletes were selected for the ceremony this year. Each honoree has a wealth of knowledge and experience within snow sports as competitors, coaches, and advocates. The athletes were selected based on a voting system that consisted of over 300 individuals in the snow sports industry, according to U.S. Ski and Snowboard.
As stated on the Hall of Fame page, "The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame is the national hall of fame dedicated exclusively to skiing and snowboarding in America. It provides the ultimate and lasting recognition for those American skiers and snowboarders who excelled nationally and internationally as competitors or contributors to the advancement of skiing and snowboarding in all its forms."
The ceremony will be held in Lake Placid, New York on March 29th, 2025 in which eight inductees will be honored. Tickets for this event will go on sale soon and can be purchased directly on the U.S. Ski and Snowboard website.
The list of the Class of 2024 inductees includes: Sarah Billmeier, Barrett Christy Cummins, Denny and Chris Hanson, Hannah Kearney, Greg Lewis, Jimbo Morgan, Chuck and Jann Perkins, and Park Smalley.
For more information on these impressive athletes, visit the Class of 2024 U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame page to read about their accomplishments.