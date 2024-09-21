UCI Mountain Bike World Series Heading for New York’s Adirondacks
On September 27-29, 2024, top-performing cyclists will gather in Lake Placid, New York, to compete in the UCI Mountain Bike World Series.
Lake Placid, home of the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympics, is widely known for its athletic history and access to copious outdoor pursuits. Located within the village is the Olympic museum which displays equipment from the two Games, along with gear from the famous "Miracle on Ice" game in 1980. This captivating village is filled with sports history, making it a great place to host events such as the UCI Mountain Bike World Series.
This competition will occur on the Mt. Van Hoevenberg trails over three days. The race is broken up into three events for both male and female athletes, including the UCI Cross-Country Olympic World Cup (XCO), UCI Cross-Country Short Track World Cup (XCC), and finally, the UCI Cross-Country Marathon World Cup (XCM).
A Closer Look at the Events:
The Cross-Country Olympic event challenges athletes who must navigate a grueling track, including steep and downhill terrain. This is the only mountain bike format included in the Olympics and is a true test of fitness and technical skills.
The Cross-Country Short Track event consists of a shorter race distance but is incredibly intense. Due to the reduced number of laps, the track is ultra-condensed. This is the newer race in mountain biking, but according to the UCI Mountain Bike officials, it is also the most dramatic event as "explosive results" are sure to follow.
The Cross-Country Marathon event is a taxing 100km course that contains varying degrees of terrain. In the past, XCM races were 60km - 160km until 2023, when 100km became the standard. Ultimately, the racer that crosses the finish line first is the winner.
With Lake Placid's unique location, racers and spectators will be able to admire the remarkable fall foliage that encompasses the northeast each year. This is an exciting time for these athletes and for the hosting community.
View the UCI Mountain Bike World Series full schedule to stay up-to-date on this thrilling event.