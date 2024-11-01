Underwater Photographers Encouraged To Participate in the 2025 Photographer of the Year Contest
This year, the Underwater Photographer of the Year (UPY) will be celebrating its 60th anniversary and the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) will be joining forces with UPY as a category sponsor.
According to Dive Magazine, the UPY contest receives thousands of entries per year from photographers located all over the world. The winners are announced in Mayfair, London at the award ceremony.
"UPY is the most important contest for underwater photographers, and is always packed with astonishing images being revealed for the first time," stated Alex Mustard, Chair of the judges. The form of photography is a one of a kind opportunity for people to admire the incredible life underwater that isn't often seen.
"Our last three overall winners were taken under ice in the Arctic Ocean, in the tannin-stained waters of the Amazon River, and at night close to the equator in the Maldives," Mustard explained.
2025 UPY is expected to have 12 primary categories for participants to submit to: Wide Angle, Macro, Wrecks, Behavior, Portrait, Coral Reefs, Black and White Compact, Up and Coming, British Waters Wide Angle, British Waters Macro, and British Waters Living Together. This year, there will also be an additional category, 'Save Our Seas Foundation' Marine Conservation Photographer of the Year. This particular category is designed to focus on marine conservation, as stated by Dive Magazine.
The competition has several rules that photographers must adhere to and will be assessed by the judges.This year, the judging team includes Alex Mustard, Peter Rowlands, and Tobias Friedrich, all of whom are notable underwater photographers. As a bonus, each participant will receive feedback on their submission from the judges.
Individuals who wish to enroll in the contest can register and submit their photographs directly on the UPY website. Entries are accepted from November 1 through January 4, 2025.