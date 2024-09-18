United States Air Force Airman Rescues Elderly Hiker Who Broke Her Ankle
It was a normal beautiful day on Mount Rainer, up until 79-year-old Ursula Bannister broke her ankle while making a trip to shed her late mother's ashes to rest per a release from the United States Army.
Bannister was someone that knew the area well, but had to go on her Aug. 28 trip alone due to scheduling conflicts. One of the worst fears when going on a hiking trip alone came true when she both felt and heard her ankle give out.
She was found near the High Rock Lookout by a group that included Airman 1st Class Troy May and his fried Layton Allen.
“One of the Air Force’s core values is service before self, and Airman 1st Class May clearly exemplified that core value with his actions,” said Lt. Col. Joshua Clifford, 62nd AMXS commander per the release. “While our team of Airmen showcase amazing accomplishments every day, we relish the opportunity to focus on one Airman’s courage and recognize them for truly living the Air Force’s core values.”
May received and achievement medal earlier in September for his efforts in bringing Bannister to safety.
It was a shallow hole that the woman stepped into by mistake while making her descent that brought on the ordeal.
May led the efforts but was also assisted by his friend, Layton Allen. The two men met up with a search and rescue team that drove her to a hospital where her son met up with them.
Mount Rainer is a very popular and often visited hiking spot. It holds the highest peak in all of Washington and provides pretty much any stunning view you could hope for from a mountain.
The trail up to High Rock Lookout is one that is highly regarded, but isalso considered to be one that is very difficult.
Thankfully for Bannister, there were people nearby to find her and quickly provide help. If at all possible, it is always suggested to bring someone as a hiking companion. Among all the gear and experience someone can bring with them, unexpected issues pop up all the time.
Finishing a hike ang getting great views out of nature can be extremely rewarding, but remember to always do it as safely as possible.