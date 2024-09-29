United States First Unique Grounding and Sensory Park Opens in Flagstaff
There are plenty of hiking trails around the United States that offer different scenery and opportunities to see all species of wildlife depending on the region. However, there is a place in Flagstaff, Arizona that is setting itself apart from other outdoor excursion areas.
Barefoot Trail Adventure Park offers something you cannot get anywhere else. A unique sensory-rich experience can be had as people are encouraged and celebrated for enjoying the park without shoes and socks.
According to the release, visitors can participate in different activities such as outdoor recreation, environmental education, and therapeutic programs. These activities can fulfill their sense of adventure and serve as a form of wellness and community engagement.
"Grounding has been a transformative practice for me, and I am excited to bring this experience to the United States," said Leah Williams, founder of The Barefoot Trail. "Our park offers the unique opportunity for people to reconnect with nature, improve their health, and enjoy the beauty of Flagstaff."
The non-profit organization not only has its park but also partners with local businesses to help grow the community. There are clear goals of getting people outside, exercising and reconnecting with nature all while having some fun in a healthier environment.
The benefits of grounding, per the release, are “By walking barefoot on natural surfaces, individuals can reconnect with the earth's natural energy, which has been shown to reduce stress, inflammation, and improve sleep. In a time when people are becoming more health-conscious, The Barefoot Trail offers an accessible and enjoyable way to incorporate grounding into daily life.”
With grounding becoming more popular on social media, such as TikTok, this is a perfect time for the Barefoot Trail Adventure Park to be opened. With millions of views, the videos are reaching a ton of people who are being introduced to the practice for the first time.
The therapeutic aspects of grounding were also shared by the release.
“Also known as Outdoor Behavioral Healthcare or Wilderness Therapy, these programs utilize experiential education in a natural setting to facilitate healing for various emotional, developmental, and relational struggles. Nature has been shown to lower blood pressure, reduce stress, enhance immune function, and improve mood.”
Tickets are only $10 for anyone over the age of 2 to enjoy what the park has to offer.