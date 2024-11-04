United States Well Represented on National Geographic’s ‘Best of the World Travel’
Every year, National Geographic releases a list of the “Best of the World” destinations. Sometimes there are specific categories places and restaurants are broken into, as was the case for 2024.
This time, in their 2025 edition of the list, they focused on the best places to travel globally. Included on the list were three locations in the United States and some might surprise you.
The first one mentioned is the Ocala National Forest, located north of Orlando in Florida. It is the southernmost national forest in the United States, sandwiched between the beaches and theme parks that attract so many tourists every year.
National Geographic highlighted Ocala National Forest because it is one of the last remaining wild places in the state. More than 387,000 acres in size, you will get to see different wildlife including manatees and black bears.
Rare plant life also exists here and the number of lakes and natural springs is almost overwhelming. Out of the more than 600 sources of water spread throughout the forest, some of the most popular are Juniper Springs, Alexander Springs and Salt Springs.
Efforts have been made to remove invasive species to ensure recreational opportunities for visitors continue to expand and that the preserver’s longleaf pin ecosystem remains intact.
The next city to make the list was Los Angeles, California. National Geographic highlighted the emerging art offerings, saying, “L.A.’s cultural scene is getting a jolt of new energy.”
If you are into art, this is a must-see destination. A big draw is a 1.3-mile stretch down Crenshaw Boulevard where Destination Crenshaw, the largest public/private Black art program in the United States, has made their presence felt.
Commissioned works in the area are into the triple digits.
The glass-walled David Geffen Galleries, which will house the permanent collection, is also near completion. In the not-so-distant future, pieces collected by George Lucas, of Star Wars fame, will be prominently displayed in the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in 2026.
Last but not least is Boise, Idaho.
The only thing most people know about this northwestern state is the mountains and potatoes that come from the area. But, it is the population of Basque people, the highest in the United States, that is the big draw for visitors.
A large number of the Basque people came over from Spain and France in the 19th century to herd sheep.
As shared by National Geographic, “The region honors that heritage with Jaialdi, one of the world’s largest celebrations of Basque culture, which returns to Boise in July 2025 after a 10-year pandemic-induced hiatus.”
Party with them at one of their nightly street gatherings on Basque Block downtown. Dancing, music performances and athletic competitions, such as wood chopping and wagon lifting, all occur.