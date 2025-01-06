Upcoming 2025 X Games Set to Bring Action and Live Music Back to Aspen
Buttermilk Mountain is gearing up to host the 2025 X Games, where athletes are preparing to deliver an action-packed show over three thrilling days of competition this January. The first event will kick the whole competition off on Jan. 23, and the games will wrap things up on the night of Jan. 25.
Aspen Snowmass has been home to the X Games since 2002, and this Colorado ski resort has never failed to gather the world's best athletes to show off their skill. Each competition offers more than just stunning flips, tricks, and views—guests can also enjoy live entertainment and concerts every night.
The actual games will feature men's and women's ski and snowboard competitions within the following categories and disciplines: SuperPipe, Slopestyle, Big Air, Knuckle Huck, and Street Style. Every day of competition will bring a new event, and each event will be judged according to the specific structure of the event.
Here, fans and athletes can read up on the rules and style of each exhibition. The individual categories have also already been structured to include heats of varying numbers of athletes, giving fans and guests a good idea of the blueprint for each event.
The musical lineup for the gathering has yet to be announced, but fans can rest assured—Aspen knows how to throw a great party.
Buttermilk Mountain is the place to go for all-day recess. With the Buttermilk Lodge close by and terrain made for all ages, this is the place to be for any occasion. During the X Games, fans can gather around the boundaries of the runs and jumps to get a clear view of their favorite athletes. The terrain makes for the greatest snow show of the year.
Athletes from around the world will travel to Colorado, ranging from nearby Canada to as far away as Italy. Each athlete has prepared for this contest, and every athlete had to be invited to participate in the games. Only the best of the best can compete in Aspen.
For the fans, ticket options will include general admission with certain opportunities to upgrade to a number of premium access options. The premium plans will include additional perks and experiences only available through special purchase.
More information will be released by the X Games as the kickoff date approaches. This display of athleticism will also be broadcast to viewers on a worldwide scale, so the fans can even enjoy the thrill from the comfort of their own home.