Urban Air Adventure Parks Popularity Leads to Rapid Expansion Across United States
One of the fastest growing indoor adventure park operating companies is Urban Air Adventure Parks. Children of all ages, and even adults, can enjoy ammenties they have to offer that include indoor ropes courses, climbing walls and indoor ziplines.
With a strong start to the fiscal year, Urban Air Adventure Park is able to expand across the United States at a rapid pace. As part of the youth enrichment growth platform Unleashed Brands, more leases have been signed to continue their growth.
Incredible creative teams are finding ways to fit these parks into spaces of different sizes and shapes. That innovation is helping them grow, as they have plans to open 10 new establishments.
“We're excited to bring our park experience to even more families nationwide with this latest expansion," said Jeff Palla, Brand President of Urban Air Adventure Parks, via an article the company shared on Longview News-Journal. "Our growth is fueled by the dedication of our franchisees, who are passionate about creating memorable experiences for families, along with the hard work of our real estate team in securing top-tier locations."
New Urban Air Adventure Parks will be coming to Arlington Heights, Illinois; Valparaiso, Indiana; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Nashua, New Hampshire; Henrietta, New York; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Odessa, Texas; Short Pump-Glenn Allen, Virginia; Tukwila, Washington and Everett, Washington.
The locations in Nashua and Sioux Falls will be the first in their respective states. Jampacked with over 20 different attractions and a cafe, fun can be had by people of all ages.
Birthday parties can be booked at any of the facilities for kids as young as kindergarten all the way up to teenagers.
"Our adaptability has allowed us to expand into the best communities and serve even more families," said Ryan Slemons, Chief Development Officer of Unleashed Brands. "We're committed to bringing the Urban Air experience to more locations, and our ability to innovate, be flexible, and adjust our footprint helps us achieve that in today's challenging real estate environment."
In the 2024 Franchise Times Top 400 list, Urban Air Adventure Parks came in at No. 135. Regularly, they are ranked No. 1 in Entreprenuer Magazine’s Annual Franchise 500 list, and things are only looking up for the company as they continue getting bigger and bigger.
Collaborations have also been done between Unleashed Brands, Urban Air, the San Diego Padres of the MLB and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Throughout the month of September, they partook in 'Sock it to Cancer' to raise awareness to childhood cancer.