Viral Video Shows North Carolina House Collapse into Ocean, Washed Away
A viral video has been circulating through the internet of a North Carolina beach house that collapsed into the ocean and was washed away.
On Friday, Hurricane Ernesto began it's journey towards East Coast beaches. In Outer Banks, North Carolina, one house did not make it through the conditions.
Chicamacomico Banks Fire & Rescue shared the video of the collapse on Facebook. Take a look for yourself:
Live Now on Fox explained why the North Carolina coast is a major risk for this kind of thing happening.
"North Carolina’s coast is almost entirely made up of narrow, low-lying barrier islands that are increasingly vulnerable to storm surges and to being washed over from both the bay and the sea as the planet warms. As sea levels rise, these islands typically move toward the mainland, frustrating efforts to hold properties in place."
While this video is going extremely viral, it is not the first house to collapse in this manor. In fact, it's the seventh home in the Outer Banks to collapse like this over the last four years.
Officials have also stated that there are several other homes that are at risk of collapsing in the coming days.
Visitors to the East Coast also need to maintain caution. Along with Hurricane Ernesto will come dangerous rip currents and surf.
Hopefully, the hurricane does not cause much more damage across the coast. Seeing homes swept away is heartbreaking for the owners. However, this kind of situation is always a risk when living in these areas.