Visit One of These Top Indoor Ski Resorts Around the World
Indoor ski resorts are popping up around the country, drawing in visitors from all overs. These resorts allow skiers to enjoy their sport while being able to escape brutal weather. Additionally, they are excellent locations for learning how to ski without having to tackle an intimidating mountain. If this is enticing, check out one of these indoor ski resorts.
Big SNOW American Dream
Whether you are looking for an epic birthday party location, want to learn how to ski, or are determined to refine your current skills, theBig SNOW American Dream in New Jersey is ready for you.According to their website, this is the first and only indoor, year-round resort in North America. If you plan a trip to the East Coast this year, you won't regret visiting this facility. For just $199.99, you will have full access to their indoor slopes for three days. To top it off, all rental equipment is included, so you will not need to travel with your gear. If you're looking for a one-day pass, don't fret, Big SNOW's single-day passes are only $99.99. However, if skiing isn't your style, check out their fun tubing section for ages three and older.
If you're looking for ski lessons, they provide qualified instructors who will meet you where you're at. As they state in their site, "Learn more in less time from our highly-qualified instructors who will focus specifically on your (or your small group's) needs, resulting in the best results and breakthroughs in your ability."
Ski Dubai
Located in the Mall of the Emirates in Dubai, this indoor resort will leave you in awe. A full day pass costs 340 AED, equating to roughly $93.00 USD. This facility hosts special events for public members to attend, including freestyle night, ladies' night, guys' night, and a morning hike. Perhaps the most exciting part of this resort is the opportunity to have dinner with penguins. For an additional cost, you may join a group of penguins for an evening meal with photographs and an educational presentation included.
If you're a new skier but want to hop on the bandwagon, Ski Dubai offers top-notch private and group lessons. Snowboarding lessons are also available for youth and adult visitors. Check out their special offerings page for discounts and various packages.
Alpincenter Hamburg-Wittenburg
If you're planning a trip to Germany, visit the largest snow and amusement park in Europe: Alpincenter Hamburg-Wittenburg. Their 1,083-foot long slope is the perfect location to enjoy some family time. If you're a new skier, this facility offers a shorter slope of 295 feet and a beginner slope of 17%. The red slope, for more advanced skiers, reaches a descent of 31%.
Ski racers may also find this facility intriguing as there a six water injected slalom slopes, two terrain changes, and starting ramps with a steepness of 50%. When exhaustion from all of the excitement hits you at the end of the day, the facility has cozy hotel rooms that visitors may reserve.
Shanghai L*SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort
This is a new facility in China with a massive slope for ski fanatics. According to POWDER Magazine, this resort is six times larger than Big SNOW in New Jersey, making it the largest indoor ski resort. It's recent opening on September 6, 2024 has certainly caught the attention of the ski world and now holds a spot in the Guinness World Record book due to its colossal size of 1,063,783 square feet. The slopes reach 4,000 feet long to meet the needs of all skiers.
This facility is expected to be a hotspot for winter athletes, so take the plunge now and start planning your trip.