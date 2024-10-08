Watch: Moose is Found and Saved From Pool in New Hampshire
A moose was saved from a covered swimming pool in New Hampshire late last week when Bedford police and firefighters had to intervene after the homeowner woke up just after 8:30 a.m. to see the animal sticking out through the pool cover.
Video which was shot by the police shows the moose standing in the pool as the cover is removed and quickly decide to get out of the water and scamper off back into the wild:
The entire incident only took place over about 30 seconds as the first responders removed the cover and the moose left pretty much immediately, heading into a nearby wooded area and going about the rest of its day following a scenario that was probably pretty scary for the animal. Investigators suspected that the moose was likely roaming the backyard the night prior and did not realize there was a pool underneath the cover, obviously falling through.
Bedford Police Chief Daniel Douidi released a statement after the incident, warning residents that moose are capable of harming people if not handled properly as was the case here.
“I want to remind residents that moose can be very dangerous animals due to their size, and we appreciate that residents called us this morning to assist with this situation,” he said. "We're pleased that no people or animals were harmed in this incident."
Both Captain Stephen Bateman of the Bedford Fire Department and Bedford Animal Control officer Haley Gulino said this was a first for them in terms of strange encounters with animals.
"We uncovered the cover on the pool on the shallow end so we could try and get it to make its way to the stairs to get right out of the pool," Gulino told WMUR in New Hampshire. "The moose was facing in the opposite direction and looked a bit confused so I made some animal call noises and it turned around, walked out of the pool, and went on its merry way."
Bateman called the results of the incident a 'best case scenario' with both the people and the animal leaving the situation safely.