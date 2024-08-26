What to Expect for Hurricane Activity During Labor Day Weekend
Hurricane season is a time when everyone from the gulf coast to the Atlantic seaboard collectively hold their breath. From June through November, the potential for tropical activity and potential destruction exist.
As someone who has lived in New Orleans, the gulf coast of Florida and on the Atlantic Ocean in Jacksonville, Fl. hurricanes have been a natural part of life.
Of course, Labor Day weekend is the final "hurrah!" of summer and, at times, tropical activity and hurricanes can get in the way of that last family vacation.
Luckily, for all involved, the tropical activity has been ominously quiet this season, even after being touted as the potential year for some of the largest storms on record to occur. Despite the Gulf of Mexico being extremely hot, nothing has yet to occur.
Even better news, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, there is no tropical cyclone activity is expected over the next seven days, which includes Labor Day weekend.
However, there are two tropical disturbances being monitored in the Atlantic that could eventually turn into cyclone activity, but again, Labor Day vacation goers will not have to worry about that.
Given that it is La Niña season, a weather pattern strongly associated with increased hurricane activity and warmer waters, it is extremely odd and even perplexing to climate scientist why this has been such a quiet year on the tropical activity front.
But as someone who has dealt with their fair share of hurricanes and the destruction they can bring, a quiet hurricane season is a good hurricane season.