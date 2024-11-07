Where Are the Safest Places in the United States for Cyclists To Ride Their Bikes?
Cycling is one of the most popular sports in the United States. Because of the sheer amount of participants, it is surprisingly considered the most dangerous as well.
Crashes, falls and incidents with motor vehicles make it more dangerous than extreme sports, such as skateboarding or skiing, or even physically taxing contact and collision sports such as basketball and football.
With more and more people shifting toward a cycling-heavy lifestyle to get around or just for leisure, Aventon Bikes did a study pinpointing the most dangerous states across the country for people to ride.
As per the release, “The study examined cycling fatalities from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), available cycling lanes, and population data to calculate a comprehensive Cycle Safety Score for each state, with higher scores indicating safer cycling conditions.”
In addition to sharing the most dangerous states, they also revealed which are the safest states for cyclists. The biggest difference on the lists is the number of dedicated bike lanes that are provided.
“Our data really highlights how much safety can vary by state, but no matter where you are, there are steps you can take to protect yourself. Choosing the right route, staying aware, and using proper gear can make all the difference,” said John Vinton, an Aventon Bikes representative.
Rhode Island, which came in at No. 8 on the list with a cycle safety score of 63.18, had the least cycling lanes with 493; that would have been fifth amongst the unsafest states. It was also the only state to record zero fatalities in 2022.
The only other states with single digits were Connecticut with three, which came in at No. 4 with a safety score of 70.87, and Massachusetts. Only nine fatalities were recorded there.
That played a part in Massachusetts being the No. 1 safest state for cyclists to ride in the nation. There are 3,871 dedicated bike lanes and a fatality rate per 100,000 residents of only 0.13, resulting in an overall score of 79.11.
Second place on the list, California with a safety score of 72.74, has the most dedicated lanes with 5,746. They had the most fatalities of the safe states with 177, which was the second highest among the entire study but their incredibly high population certainly plays a part.
New York, who earned the fifth spot, was the last state to have a safety score over 70, with a 70.42.
Rounding out the list were Virginia, New Jersey, Washington and North Carolina. They earned scores of 65.96, 64.26, 62.50 and 62.39, respectively.
“We always suggest riders plan their routes ahead of time. If you can, stick to dedicated bike lanes, as these areas tend to be much safer. When bike lanes aren’t an option, go for roads with lower speed limits and good visibility. Safety gear is also essential; helmets, reflective clothing, and proper lights can greatly improve visibility, especially in low-light conditions. Even in states with lots of cycling infrastructure, a bit of planning and the right gear go a long way toward a safer ride,” Vinton added.