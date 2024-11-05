6 Easy & Delicious Campfire Cookout Ideas for Your Next Camping Adventure
Cooking over an open flame, surrounded by nature and good company is the definition of heaven for some. Whether you are an avid camper or just planning your first outing with the kids, preparing delicious food will make the entire experience better.
From hearty foil packet dinners to sweet, heavenly, ooey, gooey variations of s'mores, these easy campfire cookout ideas are perfect for your next adventure.
1. Foil Packet Meals
- Chicken Fajita Packets - Load your foil packets with sliced chicken, bell peppers, onions and fajita seasoning. Cook over the fire or grill for about 15-20 minutes and then open up to pure deliciousness.
- Garlic Butter Shrimp & Veggies - Combine shrimp, cherry tomatoes, zucchini, and a cube of garlic butter in foil packets. Seal and cook for 10-12 minutes for a flavor burst, easy meal.
2. Classic Skewers or Kabobs
- Steak & Veggie Kabobs: Thread chunks of steak, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions onto skewers, season with salt and pepper, and cook over the fire to the desired steak temperature, then enjoy. For an added bonus, drizzle with A1 or your favorite steak sauce before placing on the fire.
- Fruit Skewers: Try pineapple, mango, and strawberry skewers as a refreshing dessert or snack, either grilled lightly or fresh. You can also enjoy with your favorite fruit dip to elevate the experience.
3. Campfire Quesadilla
- Fill tortillas with cheese, grilled chicken, or veggies, wrap them in foil, and place them over the fire until the cheese melts. Cut into triangles and enjoy! Use different varieties of cheese to give a more flavorful experience and also experiment with different meats and fillings.
4. S'mores Variations
- Classic S'mores - Graham cracker, chocolate, and marshmellow toasted to a golden perfection that will literally make you the hit of the party.
- Peanut Butter S'mores - Spread peanut butter on the graham cracker before adding the chocolate and marshmellow to give another level of goodness to this lovely dessert.
- Fruit S'mores - just simply add a sliced strawberry or banana to your creation for a fresh and fruity twist.
5. Campfire Pizza
- Use pre-made pizza dough, add your favorite toppings and cook over the fire on a grill or in a skillet. You can also use pita bread or tortillas for your crust for a quicker, crispier and thin crust idea. Pre-cooked hamburger, sausage and onions make for topping your crust of choice easy and for the kids just pile on the cheese!
- This can also be a dessert option by using your crust of choice and topping with pie filling. When nice and warm drizzle a little bit of icing on and your kids will think they hit the jackpot.
6. Grilled Corn on the Cob
- Wrap corn in foil with butter, salt and any seasoning of your choice. Carne asada seasoning or chili powder and garlic will give your corn a kick. Place over the fire and cook until tender which is generally 10 - 15 minutes.
Get ready to enjoy these very simple, yet flavor-filled recipes that require minimal effort on your part but deliver maximum taste and enjoyment. You will be the star and your guests will savor their time around the fire making memories even more.