Billings KOA Holiday Campground Receives Certified Autism Status
Billings KOA Holiday Campground has officially received the Certified Autism Center (CAC) designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES).
According to Modern Campground, this designation recognizes Billings' commitment to making the campground more accessible and welcoming to autistic and sensory-sensitive guests. Staff have completed trainings as well as an expansive on-site review by IBCCES to ensure that the certification is deserved.
This process included anything from improvements on signage to enhanced accessibility on the Billings KOA website along with additional plans for a 'sensory room' within the campgrounds.
"We pride ourselves on providing exceptional experiences for all types of campers, no matter their background or ability. We know that travel can be challenging for individuals and families with autism or other sensory sensitivities," said Jill Currier, senior vice president of OAK Operations for Kampgrounds of America, Inc. "We are proud to be named a Certified Autism Center™, allowing us to create specialized programs and opportunities for all travelers to experience the joy of camping and the outdoors."
IBCCES weighed in as well, saying that they are proud to partner up with Billings KOA Holiday and certify them as a Certified Autism Center™.
"Their commitment to providing an accessible and welcoming stay for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals is truly commendable," said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. "We applaud their efforts and look forward to seeing the positive impact they will continue to make on every guest that visits."
According to their website, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training as well as certifications for such since 2001. They are the only credentialing board for this and are known as the "global standard for training and certification in the field of cognitive disorders."
On top of campgrounds, IBCCES created AutismTravel.com, where users can see an entire list of destinations and activities around the country which have received the golden stamp of approval from IBCCES.
Representatives from businesses and locations who want to become certified can visit them on their website and fill out some basic information to get the process started.