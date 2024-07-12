5 Best Florida Camping Destinations You Have to Visit
The state of Florida is full of beautiful places to visit. There are always things to do, no matter what interests you.
Speaking specifically of camping, the Sunshine State has some excellent destinations. Whether you're looking for beach locations or wooded areas, there are plenty of place to travel.
Let's take a look at the five best camping sites to visit throughout the entire state of Florida.
Crooked River Campground
To get a mixture of woods and water, Crooked River Campground would be a top place to go. Nestled down into a forest of different trees, the campground offers a lot of privacy.
If you want to enjoy camping and canoeing, there are accessible canoe trails within the campground. Every single site has a fire ring and a grate or grill. There are restroom and shower availability. Visitors should make sure to bring their own supplies, as the campsites are rustic.
Blackwater River State Park
Visitors to Blackwater River State Park will enjoy floating, canoeing, tubing, or kayaking down the river's dark waters. Camping is also available along the white shores, with 27 campsites total, 26 of which are equipped for RVs.
The Blackwater River itself is one of the purest sandbottom rivers not just in the United States, but in the world. This is a beautiful state park that any avid camper should visit.
Anastasia State Park
This is a massive park, offering visitors 123 total campsites, 80 of those campsites have the ability to host RV's.
One of the biggest attractions of the park is a beautiful hike along the Ancient Dunes Nature Trail. The area is wooded and offers a lot of privacy, although it's also just a short distance away from some beautiful beach locations.
Fort De Soto Campground
If you want to bring your furry friends camping with you, Fort De Soto is an excellent destination. The park is pet-friendly and even has a dog park.
Arguably the biggest draw is the ability to camp along the beautiful beach. There are 238 campsites in all. One warning to take note of is that the waters have had many shark and manatee sightings, so be aware of your surroundings.
Myakka River State Park
Finally, we come to one of the most amazing state parks, not just in Florida but in the entire United States. Every kind of entertainment that can be found in nature is here. The park also abounds with wildlife to view.
Among the animals that can be seen are alligators, panthers, herons, egrets and turkeys. There are 90 campsites total at the park. Throughout the entire park, there are 38.9 miles of hiking to be enjoyed.