5 Places in Tennessee That Are Must-Visit Vacation Destinations
There are many different things to do while visiting the great state of Tennesse. For anyone planning a vacation to the state, there are quite a few attractions and areas to visit.
Of course, there are popular cities like Nashville to visit. It's an amazing trip with plenty of fun things to do.
Outside of the big cities, there are amazing places to visit for hiking, kayaking, or leisure. No matter what kind of vacation you are planning, there are options to choose from.
All of that being said, let's take a look at five places in Tennessee that are must-visit vacation destinations.
Pigeon Forge
Up first on the list is Pigeon Forge. While it is a very popular tourist location for families, it is also an underrated vacation destination.
Pigeon Forge is full of shops and restaurants. There are also many different parks to visit and a lot of kayaking, canoeing, and other activities that can be enjoy on the Pigeon River. There are also plenty of historical areas to visit, including the Dollywood park.
Gatlinburg
The first two destinations on this list can be visited during the same trip easily. Gatlinburg is just under eight miles away from Pigeon Forge. It offers many different amazing options to choose from for entertainment.
One of the most popular tourist locations in Gatlinburg is the Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies. Just like Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg has a plethora of shops and restaurants to visit. People can enjoy water activities on the Gatlinburg river as well.
Memphis
While Memphis is not talked about as much as a couple of other cities on this list, it has so much to offer visitors.
In Memphis, tourists can visit the National Civil Rights Museum, they can go to Graceland, and there are plenty of river activities to choose from, including cruises. Visiting Memphis would not bring disappointment. There are constantly things to do to bring fun to each day.
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Do you prefer outdoor vacations with plenty of hiking and nature? Visiting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is a must if you're looking for outdoor activities.
Along with hiking, there are plenty of places to swim throughout the park. Fishing is another activity that can be enjoyed. The Great Smoky Mountains are full of natural beauty, hiking, and relaxation, making it a must-vist destination.
Nashville
Finally, a visit to Nashville is something that everyone must experience at least once. If you enjoy country music, Broadway is going to be an absolute blast. From live music, to amazing drinks and food, to seeing the occasional country music star, Nashville has it all.
Tourists can visit the Grand Ole Opry, the Nashville Children's Museum, or even the Nashville Zoo. There are also many different attractions throughout the city to explore. When visiting Nashville, there are endless opportunities for fun and entertaining plans to be made.