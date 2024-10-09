Survival Television Pioneer Shares His Favorite Outdoor Activities To Do in Canada
Canada has steadily become one of the most popular travel destinations for people who love the outdoors. It has some incredible scenery and offers things to do regardless of the season, whether it is the dead of winter or the middle of summer.
One person who has plenty of experience exploring the region is Survivorman, Les Stroud. He has spent decades giving people a guidebook on how to survive and enjoy everything that Canada has to offer in the wilderness
“We have done our damage," he admits, via Andrea Carlo of BBC. "But we are blessed with areas that are still pristine. We offer the kind of wilderness experience that has been dreamed about since the days of Charles Dickens."
Given how much experience he has in the outdoors, he is the perfect source for how to adventure correctly in Canada. He provided five of his favorite outdoor activities, starting with canoeing for beginners.
South Nahanni River in the Northwest Territories/Yukon is a great place to start. 550 million years of history are present here, as it started below a tropical sea.
"It's the most epic canoe trip anyone can do," Stroud says. "Every corner of the river is breathtaking. You keep thinking you're not going to see anything better than what you just saw, and you just do."
Because the Nahanni was present before the mountains rose, a unique, winding course can be canoed, cutting through the canyons.
For the more initiated water adventurers, an advanced kayaking experience can be had at Telegraph Cove, British Columbia. The economy here relies heavily on people taking part in activities in the water.
"There's an added layer of skill set here," Stroud says. "You need to know about the tidal currents, which can be very dangerous."
While challenging, it is a rewarding experience. Stroud adds the wildlife you encounter is tremendous, but cautions you need to be careful around them.
Another activity popular in Canada is hot tent camping. The best spot for that is Temagami, Ontario.
“Done correctly, it's one of the most beautiful experiences you'll ever have in your life," Stroud says. "But done poorly, it's one of the most miserable."
This activity isn’t for the faint of heart, as it means being in the wilderness in the middle of the winter. You camp in a tent with a stove creating heat in temperatures that are normally below zero outside.
Another form of camping that people can take part in is boondocking. It is basically removing oneself from the grid, living for a little while without electricity, water or sewage hookups.
After a long drive, Stroud suggests doing this at Marten River Provincial Park in Ontario.
"It's a simple place that isn't packed with tourists, and it's in a great location," he says. "It's great if you're driving across the country and need a place to sleep, to get some rest."
Purple fringed orchids and giant red and white pines can be seen along the way. There are some environmental and safety concerns being off the grid, but break-ins in vehicles he says are a lot less frequent than in the United States.
Last but not least, when visiting Canada in the winter, some dog sledding needs to be done. The best place to do this in the Arctic is Inuvik, in the Northwest Territories.
"If you're an animal lover, you throw a lot of love on these dogs," Stroud says. "And don't just do a day ride – stay overnight. You'll end up in a cabin somewhere."
Dog sledding is an environmentally conscious approach to exploring the region compared to using snowmobiles. The most authentic experience can be had with good old fashioned dog sledding.