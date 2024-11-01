Top Cold Weather Destinations Kampgrounds of America Has To Stay This Fall and Winter
The weather changing around North America sometimes leads to some people packing up their adventure gear for the next few months until spring rolls around. But, those people are missing out on some incredible excursions that could be made in various cold weather regions.
There are several popular spots to do some winter sports, such as skiing or snowboarding. Hiking is better suited for some in the cooler weather. Ice climbing is gaining popularity as well.
In fact, one in four active households have gone winter camping between 2023/2024. If you are one of those households or want to become one, Kampgrounds of America has you covered with some of their top cold weather destinations.
The first stop takes you to the greater northwest in Bend, Oregon at the Redmond/Central Oregon campsite. Whether it is RV traveling, a cabin or a tent spot in the grass, this is the spot for you and your family.
Access to Mt. Bachelor provides the opportunity for ample snow activities. Skiing, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and sled dog rides are all offered. Snowmobiling and gorgeous hiking trails at nearby state parks is also possible.
The most unique attraction that this KOA site has is the underground caves that include lava tubes created by volcanic eruptions.
On the opposite side of the country is the next recommended destination - Wilmington, Vermont. This is KOA’s Lake Placid/Whiteface Mountain getaway.
Anyone looking to get away from the city buzz and enjoy the tranquil outdoors will love this campsite. The Adirondack Mountain countryside provides breathtaking scenic views with lakes and streams along with the mountains.
This is one of the oldest vacation destinations in the country, jampacked with history. Depending on the kind of adventure you are looking for, they have it. Rustic camping, glamping and RV accommodations are offered.
Last but not least, back out west in Colorado, KOA has a site at Telluride. Located at Montrose/Black Canyon National Park, this is the perfect spot for anyone looking for a snow-filled adventure.
With over 300 inches of snow accumulated per year, this is the spot for enjoying winter activities. It is worth booking an extra day to have the chance to see everything that is offered in the area.
Some of these cold-weather sites are operational all year round, so if you enjoy things in the winter it would be a fun experience to see what things are like during the warm weather months in spring and summer.