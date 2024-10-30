Top Warm Weather Destinations To Enjoy Kampgrounds of America in Fall and Winter
With fall in full effect across the United States and winter not far behind, some people are packing it in for the next few months. However, this is the perfect time to get some adventuring done.
The weather is ideal in many regions and the fall foliage provides plenty of beautiful scenery. But, if the cold weather really isn’t your thing, there are warmer climates that you can visit and make a trip to.
If you enjoy being in the outdoors, Kampgrounds of America has you covered. With more than 500 campsites across North America, they can provide the perfect situation for whatever it is you are seeking.
If your goal is to get out of the cold and into the sun, they have plenty of warm weather places to visit. One of their top destinations is in Arizona.
Picacho/Tuscon will provide warm days and mild nights temperature-wise in the desert. If you are looking to enjoy the pool at night, it is heated to 85 degrees at all times.
Ironwood Forest National Monument is worth a visit driving south, and Boyce Thompson Arboretum is another recommended attraction. Adrenaline junkies can get their fix by doing skydiving at SkyVenture Arizona, a short trip down the road.
Another popular destination is a visit to the Florida Keys, where there is a waterfront RV resort for anyone interested in switching things up a bit. They also have the Sugarloaf Key Hotel.
Boat rentals are available, and the pool is open year round. Anyone of age can enjoy their poolside pub, which offers delectable cocktails and frozen drinks to keep you comfortable while laying out and tanning or spending the day in the water.
With direct access to a private shoreline, this is the perfect vacation for someone who is looking to get away from the dreary cold and be in the sun. Bike and golf cart rentals are available to get around the campus with.
Last but not least is River Ridge in the French Quarter of Louisiana. A comfortable low-mid 60s every day, enjoy this campground right along the Mississippi River.
There is no place quite like Bourbon Street, where unique food and drinks can be had. Eating some of the authentic cajun cooking will change your life!
Work off all of that food with a bike ride, walk or run on the trail of the Mississippi levee. The Audubon Zoo, Audubon Aquarium & Insectarium, and The National WWII Museum are some of the most popular attractions in the area.