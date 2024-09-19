Winners of Campers Choice Awards Announced for RV Travel Industry
The moment RV lovers were waiting for has finally arrived.
On Monday, RVshare, the largest community for RV renters and owners, announced the winners of the third annual Campers’ Choice Awards, also known as “The Campies.”
This year, the awards included more categories than ever, including nine new categories, doubling the Campies total to 18. Many of the new categories included content creators and social media users who have helped create a more positive community in the RV Travel world.
In the opening statement of the press release the website stated “RVshare spotlights exceptional campgrounds and outstanding content creators and social media channels in the RV travel space, as chosen by voters from across the nation.”
Among the winners in content creation categories, RV Lifestyle brought home three separate awards. The couple consider of Youtubers Mike and Jennifer are known for sharing RB travel tips and equipment reviews. They have over 1000 videos and 189,000 subscribers on their channel. They were winners of the Best RV and Camping YouTube Vlog, Best RV and Camping Blog as well as their podcast, winning for best in the RV and Camping category as well.
Another multiple-award winner was The Everywhere Family, which won Best RV Family Travel Content Creator of the Year and the Best RV and Camping TikTok Creator award. The family of three runs a full-time travel account that shares their experiences in RV living and more. They currently have over 72,000 followers on Instagram.
If you are looking for some nice campgrounds for your next travel trip, consider one of these award-winning sites. The 2024 Campies included 11 awards for the best campgrounds for their features or experiences.
Camp Margaritaville in Auburndale, Florida, picked up three awards for their all-around coverage during any season of the year. The campsite stays true to its roots and promises an “escape to a luxury RV resort with a license to chill.” They were awarded the Best Luxury RV Resort, Best Winter Escape, and the Best Features and Amenities of any campground.
Harvest Hosts won Best Alternative Camping Experience for their unique locations and convenient way to travel. The website includes a membership that gives you access to a network of farms, breweries, wineries, and attractions that invite RVers to stay overnight. According to their website, they currently have over 5200 different locations.
Overall, 11 different accounts or campsites received at least one of the 18 awards. Congratulations to the winners.