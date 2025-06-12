Adventure On SI

Climber Adam Ondra Announces Retirement From Boulder Competitions

Elite climber Adam Ondra announced his retirement from competing in boulder events. Although he will continue lead climbing, his announcement marks the end of an era.

Maria Aldrich

Aug 9, 2024; Le Bourget, France; Adam Ondra (CZE) competes in the menís boulder and lead final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue.
For years, 32-year-old Adam Ondra of the Czech Republic has left the climbing community in awe after consistently setting records, impressing during competitions, and securing 22 stunning gold medals throughout his career.

Ondra's most recent, and last, boulder appearance took place in his home nation of Czechia. The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Cup made a stop in Prague, where Ondra had the opportunity to compete in one last boulder event.

In a heartfelt social media post, the elite climber announced that he would no longer participate in boulder competitions. However, he plans to continue competing in his primary discipline — lead climbing.

"World Cup in Boulder for the very last time #lastboulderdance," he wrote on Instagram. "To be honest, I did not expect to be emotional, but I am. It was a nice experience."

"... I was cheered by my family, including my wife @ivaondra and son, Hugo, and that also means a lot. Life goes on, and I am very curious to see which direction comp bouldering will take. The new generation is crazy and a lot of fun to watch. Most importantly, my competition career is not over. I still plan to compete in the lead! And next year, there will be the World Cup in Prague as well, in the lead."

Ondra is widely known for his unthinkable ascents of numerous routes that have captured the attention of many. Some of his most notable achievements include a first ascent of Silence (5.15d), second ascent of the Dawn Wall (5.14d), flash ascent of Super Crackinette (5.15a), and a first ascent of Change (5.15c).

In the competition realm, Ondra's accolades are just as impressive. As a two-time Olympian (Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024), he has consistently posted astonishing results on the board. Additionally, he has earned multiple World Championship medals in both lead and boulder events. Having gained such a notable reputation, Ondra's announcement is a striking one. However, his fans can rest assured — he isn't done climbing. This is simply the end of his boulder competition career.

Maria Aldrich
MARIA ALDRICH

